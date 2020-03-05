When is Race Across The World series 2 on? Everything you need to know

The BBC’s Race Across The World is making a return after its very profitable debut final yr.

The travelling present – which noticed numerous travellers compete to attain Singapore from London with a set sum of money and a no-flying rule – turned BBC Two’s highest-performing first-series factual leisure episode in additional than three years, and one of many channel’s prime 10 most-watched reveals of the yr.

In consequence, it was commissioned for 2 extra series, with the second set to air very quickly.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers count on?

Right here’s the whole lot you need to know…

This is no vacation. It is the journey of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is again! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

When is it Race Towards the World on?

Race Across The World can be again on screens from eighth March.

On the BBC Two web site, it says the primary episode will air at 8pm on the community, and also will be obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The second series has been prolonged by two further weeks, so will present for eight weeks.

What can viewers count on?

Like final yr, contestants can be pushed to their limits as they race from one place to one other 1000’s of miles away with out taking a single flight or utilizing their smartphone.

In series one, the {couples} had to try to make their means to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico Metropolis in a race to attain essentially the most southerly metropolis on the planet, Ushuaia in Argentina.

Studio Lambert artistic director Tim Harcourt, who exec-produces the present, mentioned they initially deliberate to begin the journey off within the US, however there have been difficulties in doing this.

He defined: “We thought of beginning within the US but it surely’s at the moment very onerous to movie there. Mexico Metropolis was a way more alien start line than London. We will all vaguely think about how to get out of London however I problem anybody to get out of Mexico with restricted funds.”

The trailer for series two explains: “10 unlikely travellers [will] cross 16 nations with out the trimmings of on a regular basis life.”

It goes on to checklist a few of these nations, which embrace Mexico, Uruguay, Prague and Bolivia, earlier than displaying the {couples} hand over their telephones and race round to get to their vacation spot through horse, foot, boat or bus.

Had been there any challenges filming series two?

In accordance to Broadcast Now, Race Across the World execs had to re-route the contestants a number of instances to keep away from “furry border crossings” throughout filming for the second series.

Inventive director Tim mentioned conflicts in nations similar to Ecuador – the place a series of protest and riots in opposition to austerity happened final yr – precipitated a number of the checkpoints to be relocated.

“Nobody was harm or met their destiny on the butt of a rifle,” he defined.

Talking on a panel at a screening of the BBC2 present final month, commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz mentioned well being and security was “paramount” and that he would have pulled the plug on the present if contestants had been in peril.

Are the contestants given any cash?

Series producer Lucy Curtis mentioned “cash points” had been way more of an issue within the second run.

Every contestant was given £1,453 to get from A to B with out flying, through a number of checkpoints.

Will there be a celeb model?

Series one consolidated to a mean viewers of 3m (11.four per cent) and its finale turned BBC2’s top-rated factual-entertainment episode for greater than three years with 3.4m (14.Three per cent).

It additionally over-indexed with 16-34 yr olds, main to a double series recommission and the ordering of a celeb model.

Talking of the spin off, Jochnowitz mentioned it’s going to “discover celebrities and their relationships in a complete new means”.

Tim added: “We’re used to seeing Joanna Lumley having a lush time someplace good however this can be a really totally different tackle a travelogue.”

Who’re the Race Towards the World {couples}?

This yr’s line-up features a mom and son duo and a twosome who can’t even pronounce the title of their remaining vacation spot. Right here’s a full breakdown.

Dom and Lizzie

Yorkshire siblings Dom, a instructing assistant, and Lizzie, a chalet host, need to use their race the world over to reconnect after drifting aside through the years. “My motivation for participating is to get the prospect to construct a stronger relationship with my brother, as I consider we’ve much more in frequent than we each suppose,” Lucy mentioned.

Her brother Dom agreed, stating: “We used to be so shut once we had been youthful and it is one thing we each acknowledge and have a need to get again.”

Emon and Jamiul

Emon and his nephew Jamiul reconnected just lately after ten years aside. Structure graduate Jamiul, who hopes the race will assist construct their relationship up once more, inspired his adventurous uncle to be part of.

It appears like Emon’s aggressive spirit may get them far: “I don’t consider in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.”

Jo and Sam

“My son and I get on so effectively and he is determined to journey, however I’m nervous of him going off on his personal,” psychotherapist and journey fanatic Jo explains of her reasoning behind becoming a member of the race.

Her 19-year-old son Sam, who suffers from ADHD, is having fun with working as a panorama gardener, however hopes his mum can educate him the ropes of travelling: “Mum and I are very shut; we regularly suppose or say the identical issues, she has travelled quite a bit in her life, so I feel it might be enjoyable to do it together with her.”

Shuntelle and Michael

Smart challenge supervisor Shuntelle is used to 5-star journey, so the race is probably to come as a little bit of a shock to the system. “It’s time to transfer away from the all-inclusive holidays in Jamaica and see what else the world has to provide. I additionally need to present my boyfriend that I’m not made out of cotton wool,” she says.

Mentioned boyfriend is ex-military Michael, loves the outside and needs to “win the competitors by doing one thing that I like to do.”

Jen and Rob

Jen and Rob have been married for 5 years, collectively for 9. Rob is hearing-impaired, with a latest operation leaving him with solely 20% of listening to. “Due to my listening to loss, we don’t talk as a lot anymore so I need this to problem and drive us to enhance our communication,” he says.

“He loves to journey, and I need to share expertise with him in any case of this heartache we’ve been by way of,” Jen says. “I need to remind him what enjoyable is and present him that the whole lot is OK and sure, you’ve had to adapt to a brand new life, however look what we will obtain collectively.”

Race Across The World returns to BBC Two on eight March, at 8pm.