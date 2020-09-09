When is Rebecca’s Netflix release date? Forged, trailer and latest news

“Final evening I dreamt I went to Manderley once more” is the well-known opening line of Daphne Du Maurier’s beloved gothic traditional Rebecca, which Lily James shall be bringing to life in Netflix‘s lavish adaptation.

Mamma Mia’s James and Wounds star Armie Hammer take the lead as younger newlyweds arriving again to their property in Manderley on a windswept English coast following a whirlwind romance.

The unsettling and atmospheric drama follows James as an unnamed and newly married younger lady who struggles to adapt to her new life within the imposing household house of her widower husband Maxim De Winter (Hammer). She struggles to emerge from the shadow of Maxim’s revered first spouse Rebecca, whose legacy is saved alive by Manderley’s sinister and seemingly monosyllabic housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, performed by Kristin Scott Thomas.

The psychological thriller is directed by Ben Wheatley (Excessive Rise, Free Hearth) from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. It is produced by Working Title Movies (Emma, Darkest Hour). The forged additionally consists of Keeley Hawes, The Handmaid Story’s Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Invoice Paterson.

The novel was initially tailored into the Oscar-winning 1940 movie, which was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Laurence Olivier as Maxim de Winter and Joan Fontaine because the younger lady.

Right here’s all the things you’ll want to learn about Netflix’s Rebecca.

When is Netflix’s Rebecca’s release date?

Rebecca will launch globally on Netflix on 21st October. Manufacturing was introduced final 12 months.

Rebecca forged

Lily James performs the unnamed protagonist – going by Mrs de Winter – who has simply married Armie Hammer’s mysterious and charismatic Maxim de Winter. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as Maxim’s joyless housekeeper Mrs Danvers, whereas Keeley Hawes performs Maxim’s energetic and talkative sister, Beatrice Lacy.

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Story, The Leftovers) stars because the protagonist’s obnoxious and overbearing companion in Monte Carlo, who introduces her to Maxim de Winter earlier than their flourishing romance begins.

Brighton Rock’s Sam Riley takes on the function of Jack Favell Rebecca’s cousin, who harbours darkish secrets and techniques and an disagreeable and mercurial facet. Invoice Paterson (Fleabag, Good Omens) stars as Dr Baker, whereas Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown, Preserving Religion) performs Inspector Welch. Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat, The Imitation Recreation) stars as Frank Crawley.

Is there a trailer for Rebecca on Netflix?

Neflix launched the official trailer for Rebecca on eighth September. Test it out right here: