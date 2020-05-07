When is Redknapp’s Home Fixture on TV?

Should you’re feeling bereft with out sport on the telly we’ve received some excellent news for you.

In fact we are able to’t inform you the soccer begins once more on Saturday, or that Wimbledon is again on, sorry.

However this is the following smartest thing: I’m A Celeb champ Harry Redknapp and son Jamie are teaming up for a brand new sport-themed leisure present on Sky One and NOW TV, referred to as Redknapp’s Home Fixture. The daddy and son group will probably be joined by Jamie’s mate, comic Tom Davis and the three amigos will do their greatest to fill the sporting void in our lives proper now, whereas making us chuckle with a little bit of banter too.

Utilizing the wonders of contemporary expertise, they’ll be interviewing well-known sports activities folks from their houses, in addition to making an attempt to create enjoyable and distinctive sporting moments to maintain us entertained throughout lockdown. “We’re all lacking sport an enormous quantity,” says Jamie, who additionally stars in Sky One panel present A League of Their Personal. “I’m so happy to have been capable of group up with my Dad and Tom Davis to deliver a little bit of sporting chit chat again to Sky right now. We’ve received some nice friends lined up so can’t look ahead to folks to tune in – I’m certain Dad may have a narrative or two too!” The collection begins on Friday eighth Could at 10pm, and episode one will see Premier League groups Watford and West Ham going face to face ‘in a method you might have by no means seen earlier than, and by no means will once more’. We’re formally intrigued!

Redknapp’s Home Fixture stars on Sky One on Friday eighth Could at 10pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.