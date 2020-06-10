When is Reggie Yates’ drama Make Me Famous on TV?

What occurs when the cameras flip off and your telephone stops ringing? That’s what Make Me Famous units out to reply, in Reggie Yates’ highly effective drama about actuality tv and the afterglow of “quick fame”.

Tom Brittney (Grantchester) performs Billy, a 24-year-old who stars as a contestant in “Love or Lust” – earlier than struggling to shake off the dangerous boy picture he curated on the present when he steps again into the actual world.

The hour-long BBC Three movie follows Billy, a beloved former contestant on a “fictional constructed-reality present,” focussing on his life one 12 months on, however with flashbacks to his interview course of to get onto the present.

“When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed-reality present, he believes his life is set to alter without end,” reads the official collection synopsis.

“A 12 months after the present has aired, whereas a few of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to stability the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss & tells, and the ensuing assumptions individuals have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the floor.

“Can Billy escape the popularity that now precedes him?”

Learn on for every little thing it’s essential find out about Make Me Famous, created by Reggie Yates.

When is Make Me Famous on TV?

Make Me Famous will likely be out there to stream later this summer time on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Who stars in Make Me Famous?

Tom Brittney – finest recognised because the motor-cycling vicar on ITV’s Grantchester – performs Billy, a former contestant on actuality TV present “Love or Lust”.

Alongside Brittney there’s a star-studded solid, which incorporates the likes of Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), who performs Billy’s mom, and Emma Rigby (Hollyoaks), who performs Billy’s former love curiosity on the present.

The remainder of the solid additionally consists of: Aiysha Hart (Line Of Responsibility, Atlantis), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve, W1A), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Enterprice) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders).

Is there a trailer for Make Me Famous?

Not but, however we’ll preserve this web page up to date.

Make Me Famous will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Try what else is on with our TV Information.