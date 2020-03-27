When is Resident Evil 3 Remake released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

It doesn’t seem to be very lengthy in any respect since Capcom gave us a remake of Resident Evil 2, however already we’re not far-off from a third instalment of the remade sequence within the form of Resident Evil 3.

Right here’s every thing that you must know concerning the extremely anticipated sport…

When is Resident Evil 3 Remake launched?

Resident Evil 3 Remake is launched on Friday third April 2020

What platforms is Resident Evil 3 Remake launched on?

Resident Evil 3 Remake can be out there on PC and PS4.

Can I pre-order Resident Evil 3 Remake?

Sure, it’s out there to pre-order on Amazon right here

What is Resident Evil 3 Remake about?

Resident Evil 3 sees a horrible outbreak of t-virus ravaging every thing round it.

The story sees the debut of nemesis, the humanoid bio weapon that turned one of many greatest stars of the unique sequence. Armed with high-tech weaponry, nemesis will destroy something that comes into its path as it hunts S.T.A.R.S. Member Jill Valentine.

The sport is set earlier than, throughout and within the aftermath of the occasions of the harrowing Resident Evil 2 and requires fight acumen and the flexibility to unravel issues rapidly as the ultimate chapter of Racoon Metropolis’s collapse play out on display screen.

As with the unique sport, this is an intense and thrilling journey that sees you combating by way of a zombified metropolis, with surprising twists and turns at each nook.

Is there a trailer?

Sure, right here’s one of many newest glimpses of the sport that includes Nemesis…