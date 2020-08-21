When is Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves on HBO Max? Is it available in the UK?

Ridley Scott makes his directorial debut for US tv with Raised By Wolves, a darkish sci-fi model of an inverted fairytale.

Mom is an android who will do something to maintain her youngsters from the proverbial Large Unhealthy Wolf – however what if she was the wolf all alongside?

Learn on for the whole lot you must find out about Raised By Wolves, together with the best way to look ahead to UK viewers.

When is Raised by Wolves on HBO Max?

Raised by Wolves is set to premiere on the HBO Max streaming platform from third September 2020.

Raised by Wolves UK launch date

HBO Max isn’t available in the UK, and the present doesn’t but have a UK broadcaster. Nonetheless, the NOW TV streaming service has a historical past of sharing content material from HBO.

Raised By Wolves forged

The present’s trailer reveals that the fairytale ‘Three Little Pigs’ has been given a sinister, sci-fi replace, with an android referred to as Mom (Swedish actress Amanda Collin) who could but show to be the Large Unhealthy Wolf from the cautionary story she tells the orphaned human youngsters in her care.

In response to EW, Mom is constructed particularly to assist humanity discover a recent begin, by elevating human youngsters on a virgin planet.

Nonetheless, she and one other android surrogate are threatened by the arrival of a human stranger (performed by Vikings star Travis Fimmel) who challenges the youngsters’s naivety and worldview.

The official present synopsis reads, “Mom was programmed to guard everybody after Earth had been destroyed. When the huge unhealthy wolf exhibits up, she is the one we should belief.”

Ridley Scott directs the first two episodes, whereas the scripts had been penned Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the 2013 Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman film Prisoners.

Raised by Wolves trailer



You may watch the Raised by Wolves trailer right here.

