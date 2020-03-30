When is Rise of Skywalker on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

In an finish of an period, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit dwelling leisure one final time.

Nonetheless, Rise of Skywalker launches in a way more thrilling time than its predecessors – not solely can we now have widespread digital releases, however new platform Disney+ is about to launch.

So will Rise of Skywalker be out there on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

When will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney Plus UK?

Rise of Skywalker is presently not scheduled to seem on Disney+ UK, making it the one Star Wars film to not be out there on the service at launch. It’s going to inevitably find yourself on the Home of Mouse’s streaming service finally – although it’ll probably be a number of months after the digital launch.

Nonetheless, following the shock early Disney+ launch of Frozen 2, an earlier streaming debut is totally doable.

You possibly can enroll to a seven day free trial on Disney+ or subscribe for £59.99 for a 12 months, or £5.99 a month. It is possible for you to to catch numerous Pixar movies, Marvel movies and a lot extra.

What’s the digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital launch date UK is Monday 13th April.

The US digital launch date was moved ahead to 13th March, following the lead of a number of different early VOD releases.

The Pressure surrounds you… let it carry you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker solely on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

Nonetheless, there was no change to the UK digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is presently out there to preorder on Amazon and Sky Retailer. BT TV prospects also can purchase the film from the BT TV Film Retailer after the Rise of Skywalker digital launch UK on 13th April.

It’s going to even be out there on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K from Monday 20th April.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker assessment

You possibly can learn our assessment of Rise of Skywalker right here, through which we described the climactic Star Wars film as “extra of a shrug than an air-punch”.

Disney+ UK is now out there – enroll to the seven day free trial. Try our TV information for extra to watch.