When is romantic comedy Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Although it was initially set to air on America’s Paramount Community, Emily In Paris has now been scooped up by Netflix for a global viewers.

Right here’s what we all know thus far.

When is Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Romantic comedy Emily In Paris will arrive on Netflix in Autumn 2020. A precise date has but to be introduced – watch this area!

The season will include ten 30-minute episodes.

What is Emily In Paris about?

As Netflix’s synopsis places it: “Emily, an bold twenty-something advertising and marketing govt from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her firm acquires a French luxurious advertising and marketing firm — and she or he is tasked with revamping their social media technique.

“Emily’s new life in Paris is crammed with intoxicating adventures and shocking challenges as she juggles successful over her work colleagues, making pals, and navigating new romances.”

Lily Collins stars in Emily In Paris, a romantic comedy created & written by Darren Star (Youthful, Intercourse & The Metropolis) about an bold advertising and marketing govt who lands her dream job in Paris. The sequence options costumes designed by Patricia Area & premieres this Fall — FIRST LOOK pic.twitter.com/dKrcDYCRxc — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) July 13, 2020

The drama is written, created and executive-produced by Darren Star, greatest recognized for creating the TV reveals Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, and Intercourse and the Metropolis.

It was shot on location in Paris and all through France.

Who is within the forged of Emily In Paris?

The starring function of Emily is performed by Lily Collins, who additionally serves as a producer. Collins (daughter of the musician Phil Collins) is an actress, mannequin and author whose current credit embrace Les Misérables (as Fantine), The Final Tycoon, Tolkien, Okja, and To the Bone.

She’ll co-star alongside Ashley Park, greatest generally known as a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star.

The forged additionally options Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

