When is Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline on ITV? Air-date, controversy and more

Ross Kemp is seeking to spotlight the NHS’s battle in opposition to coronavirus in his newest documentary movie.

The 55-year-old filmmaker and his workforce have been filming inside a Milton Keynes hospital to offer an unique hyperlink at how docs and nurses are working to fight COVID-19.

Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline will air Thursday 16th April – right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know.

What is Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline about?

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the nation is on lockdown and we’ve by no means earlier than relied more closely on the NHS who’re at the forefront of the battle in opposition to Covid-19.

Kemp has been given particular entry to a hospital in Milton Keynes too present first-hand how docs and nurses are dealing with the troublesome, difficult and unprecedented struggle.

He’ll particularly take a look at a few of the hospital’s sufferers and how they’re dealing with the battle. Kemp additionally goes into an intensive care unit to debate the preparations being made for sufferers who sadly should be handled there.

Why has Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline brought on controversy?

Kemp has confronted criticism for his as-yet-unaired documentary about the NHS on social media.

He confirmed he could be carrying full PPE (private safety tools) whereas he made the documentary, emphasising the crew have changed any objects they used.

However some folks have been involved that whereas sufferers stored remoted from their households, Kemp and his crew have been being given entry to the wards.

Not obligatory… how will folks really feel once they cannot be with cherished one at their demise then you definitely and cameras are allowed in? All you celebs, time to present it a relaxation. — Animal adoptions UK ????‍????????????❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) April 11, 2020

Milton Keynes College Hospital defended the resolution to permit the documentary to be made on Twitter, writing: “We’ve agreed to present to @RossKemp & a small crew entry to seize the wonderful efforts of NHS employees in response to #COVID19 – this entry has been threat assessed & agreed in dialogue w/ @NHSEngland. We imagine it’s in the public curiosity to point out them how hospitals are getting ready.”

They continued: “We’re spending minimal time in excessive threat areas & are guaranteeing the crew are carrying full PPE, as per nationwide pointers. As @RossKemp says, they’re changing any PPE used. We hope this present will present the common public with important information & reassurance.

“We perceive this can trigger some questions round what our visiting restrictions are. For full particulars go to http://mkuh.nhs.uk For readability, we’re nonetheless permitting companions to attend for sure maternity sufferers & some visiting for sufferers at the finish of their life.”

Nevertheless, others have been praising the documentary, suggesting it’s important we see inside the hospital and how the NHS is working to fight the pandemic.

Kemp appeared on Good Morning Britain on 16th April to defend the documentary, explaining how he wasn’t in ICU for lengthy, nevertheless it was important he wore it to cease the unfold.

“When it comes to PPE, we used one set and at no level have been we draining assets. There was simply me and one digital camera man, we have been solely there for a short while, possibly half an hour,” Kemp defined.

“What had a large affect on me was the care and love for the sufferers from the employees. The movie is to point out how the employees are serving to folks… and it’s additionally to inform us what they’re involved about.”

When is Ross Kemp’s NHS Frontline documentary on?

Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline will air Thursday 16th April at 8:30pm on ITV.

For those who’re in search of more to look at try our TV information