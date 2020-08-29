When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 launched? Here’s what you need to know

Drag Race followers have been left gagging final week when RuPaul confirmed that new collection of Drag Race and All Stars have been on the horizon in addition to new seasons of Untucked.

The drag queen extraordinaire could have solely simply topped Shea Couleé as All Stars 5 winner, however a sixth collection of All Stars has formally been commissioned and, if rumours are to be believed, it could be again on our screens earlier than we thought.

For all the newest information on after we’ll see the subsequent batch of All Stars returning to the workroom, learn on.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 launched?

There’s been no official phrase but as of when All Stars season six will start filming not to mention when it’s going to premiere. Nonetheless, Drag Race collection 4 runner-up and All Stars 2 contestant Phi Phi O’Hara (actual identify Jaremi Carey) has hinted that the manufacturing course of could have already begun.

Replying to followers who have been speculating as to whether or not Phi Phi would compete in All Stars 6, he wrote: “I’ll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don’t deserve me. However I know the solid of 6….and…nicely…”

He later responded to one other tweet asking him in the event that they’ve casted season six already, saying: “It’s casted they depart quickly.”

I will NEVER do All Stars EVER they do not deserve me. However I know the solid of 6…………………and……..nicely……???? https://t.co/UcjfrpxGPp — Jaremi ???? (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

Shadiness apart, does this imply filming on season six is scheduled to start within the close to future? If that’s the case, how will COVID-19 have an effect on manufacturing?

All Stars 5, which aired in June, was broadcast over a 12 months because the earlier season ended, which implies we could hopefully see All Stars 6 on our screens in September 2021, with out factoring in delays brought on by COVID-19.

We’ll be updating this web page with any rolling information that is available in, so watch this area for solutions!

How can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 within the UK?

Nothing has been formally confirmed relating to the place All Stars 6 will air on the UK, however it’s doubtless to be Netflix, which has been the house of all earlier All Stars seasons to date.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 solid

Whereas Phi Phi O’Hara has revealed to followers that All Stars 6 has solid its queens, there’s been no official information as of but.

Talking to EW, co-showrunner and government producer Mandy Salangsang spilled the tea on how they choose All Stars contestants, saying: “We observe the queens and their careers and keep in contact with them as they’re conquering the world.

“We know who’s taken with coming again, and that’s one thing we take a look at: who actually desires to play? Who has skilled an actual glow-up? We begin throwing names out. It’s folks we would like to see and watch on TV competing towards each other.”

Predicting which queens shall be participating in All Stars 6 is a troublesome job, contemplating All Stars 5 featured contestants from Drag Race seasons one up to 10.

That hasn’t stopped followers from hazarding a guess, with some throwing the names of Asia O’Hara (season 10), Jan (season 12), Scarlett Envy (season 11), Kameron Michaels (season 10), Silky Ganache (season 11), Plastique Tiara (season 11) and Ginger Minj (season 7 and All Stars 2) into the ring.

Talking to RadioTimes.com just lately, season 9 and 10 contestant Eureka O’Hara and season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen each mentioned they’d be eager to participate in future All Stars seasons.

Whereas Bob added: “I feel it will simply rely on the place I’m at. I feel that we’re all form of busy and who is aware of the place the world’s at at the moment.”

