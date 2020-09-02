When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama Boys on TV?

Channel Four and HBO Max’s drama Boys is created by Years and Years creator and former Physician Who showrunner Russell T Davies, and stars pop singer Olly Alexander within the main position.

The sequence will discover the lives of three younger homosexual males affected by the AIDS disaster of the 1980s, and as Davies advised RadioTimes.com, the storylines are primarily based on his personal experiences.

Following the digital Edinburgh TV Pageant, we now know that the sequence will seemingly air in early 2021, after filming first kicked off in October 2019.

Right here’s all the pieces you should learn about Boys, together with casting, launch date, and storylines.

When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama on TV?

Davies’ upcoming sequence Boys (beforehand underneath the working title The Boys, till one other present took the title) will seemingly air on Channel 4 in early 2021 – which means followers must wait a bit longer than initially anticipated.

The sequence is a co-production with HBO Max, and in August 2020 the streamer’s worldwide originals chief, Jen Kim, spoke on the digital Edinburgh TV Pageant – and teased Boys with an unique clip.

She mentioned: “If there is one thing on the market that speaks to an underrepresented viewers, various voices and fascinating subculture, these are issues I gravitate in direction of. On the flip aspect, we wish to be sure that we’re broadening out our content material and discovering issues that really feel accessible and are a bit bit greater in scope.

“It’s a stability between discovering these actually lovely, authored tales and discovering these greater, extra business tales.”



Channel 4



Beforehand requested about casting throughout an unique interview with RadioTimes.com on the South Financial institution Present Awards in July 2019, Davies mentioned: “It’s all going to kick off in September. It received’t be on till this time subsequent yr.”

And true to his phrase, in September 2019 Davies introduced that he’d completed and delivered all 5 scripts – whereas the read-through befell in October forward of filming.

What is Boys about?

The five-parter will study the lives of a bunch of younger homosexual males (Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin) who’re hit by the outbreak of a brand new lethal virus, HIV, after they transfer to London throughout the 1980s.

“They’re all primarily based on my experiences,” Davies advised RadioTimes.com. “They’re all 18 years previous in 1981, that was my age in 1981, in a way they’re all a part of me however equally they’re all invented… A few of them do [die of AIDs].”

In an announcement, Channel Four mentioned: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are younger lads, strangers at first, leaving residence at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and pleasure… and strolling straight right into a plague that a lot of the world ignores.

“12 months by yr, episode by episode, their lives change, because the thriller of a brand new virus begins as a hearsay, then a risk, then a terror, after which one thing that binds them collectively within the combat.



Channel 4



“It’s the story of their mates, lovers and households too, particularly Jill, the lady who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them within the battles to return. Collectively they’ll endure the horror of the epidemic, the ache of rejection and the prejudices that homosexual males confronted all through the last decade.”

Who is within the forged of Boys?

Russell T Davies has signed up an all-star forged, together with Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris.

The lead position will likely be performed by actor and pop singer Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years (sure, similar to Davies’ earlier sequence Years and Years).

Olly Alexander performs Ritchie, Omari Douglas performs his pal Roscoe, and Callum Scott Howells completes the trio as Colin. Firstly of the story, it’s 1981 and so they’re simply starting a brand new life in London.

Lydia West (Dracula, Years and Years) performs Jill Baxter, Ritchie’s pal from faculty, “straight-talking, humorous, and the rock on which they rely.”

Keeley Hawes (of Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Responsibility) will play Ritchie’s mum Valerie, whereas Shaun Dooley will play his dad Clive.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Henry Coltrane, Stephen Fry performs MP Arthur Garrison, and Tracey Ann Oberman performs the position of Carol Carter. Nathaniel Curtis performs a personality referred to as Ash, “a devoted pal by means of thick and skinny.”

Olly Alexander mentioned: “I really feel just like the luckiest boy on the planet to be part of this mission, I’ve been a fan of Russell T Davies ever since I watched Queer As Folks in secret at 14 years previous. His work helped form my identification as a homosexual individual so I’m completely over the moon we’ll be working collectively. The script was superb to learn, I laughed and I cried so much, it’s a privilege to be serving to to inform this story and I’m so excited.”

Neil Patrick Harris mentioned: “I’m so happy, and extremely proud, to be part of Russell T Davies’ new sequence. This drama, Boys, is two issues: it is an irresistible, humorous, jubilant story of younger individuals discovering their true identities and the unalloyed pleasure of dwelling life to the fullest, it is additionally a deeply resonant exploration of a decade when so many of those lives have been minimize brief by the devastating results of the nascent AIDS pandemic. Russell’s scripts chart the highs and lows of this time so fantastically and deftly, it’s an honour to assist inform this story.”

Is there a trailer for Boys?

Not but — we’ll maintain this web page up to date with any new information.