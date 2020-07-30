When is Russell Tovey drama The Sister on ITV?

Flesh and Blood star Russell Tovey stars in a model new four-part sequence coming to ITV this autumn, detailing the story of a homicide and crammed with intrigue, suspense — and, in accordance with ITV, “maybe some ghosts”.

The sequence focuses on Tovey’s character – a person with a horrible secret who is (maybe actually) haunted by the errors of his previous. Luther creator Neil Cross is behind the drama, which signifies that we’ll seemingly be watching The Sister with our fingers over our eyes…

Learn on for all the things you might want to learn about The Sister (unique working title: As a result of the Night time).

When is The Sister on TV?

The Sister will air on ITV in Autumn 2020 – we’ll replace this web page when a extra particular date is introduced.

The sequence was introduced in July 2019, and the primary picture was launched in April 2020.

What is The Sister about?

The four-part homicide thriller, written by Neil Cross (Luther, Spooks) and impressed by his novel Burial, follows a person making an attempt to flee the (doubtlessly literal) ghosts of his previous. Nathan is a well-meaning man who’s spent years making an attempt to atone for a horrible secret from his previous, however a decade into his new marriage he’s visited by Bob, a determine from his outdated life.

Bob imparts stunning information to Nathan, leading to “a sequence of catastrophic choices which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and potential redemption.”

“It’s one among my favorite tales,” Cross stated when the present was commissioned. “A story of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and homicide. Oh, and love. All the time love. Our job is to make viewers need to sleep with the lights on. We’re wanting ahead to it.”

Who is within the forged of The Sister?

ITV

The drama stars Russell Tovey because the well-meaning however directionless Nathan, “a person with a horrible secret he’s prayed would keep buried and for which he’s labored arduous to make recompense”. Tovey has beforehand been seen in Years and Years, Him & Her, Being Human, The Historical past Boys, and Flesh and Blood.

Becoming a member of him is Bertie Carvel as Bob, an “unwelcome face” from Nathan’s previous who “turns up on his doorstep with stunning information, triggering a sequence of catastrophic choices which drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and potential redemption.” Carvel’s current credit embody The Pale Horse, Physician Foster and Baghdad Central.

Additional forged consists of Amrita Acharia as Holly, Nina Toussaint White as Jackie, Paul Bazely as Graham, Simone Ashley as Elise and Amanda Root as June.

Is there a trailer for The Sister?

Not but, however we’ll hold this web page up to date!

