When is Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries on? Is it on Netflix? – Everything you need to know

Sam and Billie Faiers are again for an additional sequence of their ITVBe present The Mummy Diaries.

Prepare for toddlers, tantrums and a number of lavish journeys because the sisters as soon as once more invite us into their lives as moms and enterprise girls.

So, when is it on? And is it obtainable on Netflix?

Right here’s every part you need to know concerning the standard present…

When is it on?

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries will return for a seventh sequence on February 26.

The enjoyable will kick off at 9pm on ITVBe, and episodes are anticipated to air each Wednesday from then on.

The place can we watch it?

Because the sequence is on ITVBe, viewers can watch it at its scheduled time or catch up on the ITV Hub, the place episodes can be found to watch instantly after the episode finishes.

Seasons 5 and six are additionally obtainable to stream on the ITV Hub.

Is The Mummy Diaries on Netflix?

Season one of many fly-on-the-wall was beforehand on the streaming website, nonetheless, it’s now not obtainable to watch on there.

What can we anticipate from this sequence?

Followers are in for a deal with this sequence, with loads going on with each Billie and Sam.

The new season will decide up round Christmas, with Sam, her associate Paul and their two kids – Paul Jnr, 4, and Rosie, two – transferring into a brand new house.

To have fun their new property, the couple can have a particular Christmas themed photoshoot, however tensions will rise after they conflict over festive decorations.

In the meantime, Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd will public sale a date together with her mum Sue, and Greg will discover himself bald as he shaves his hair off for charity.

The much-anticipated season can even see Billie and Greg on the hunt for a brand new house after ending the finale of season six not sure of the place they wished to dwell with their two kids Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 3.

In addition to this, Sam and Paul will put together for the eldest to go off to faculty whereas coping with the various different obstacles they face as a pair – one among them being whether or not they’ll get married.

What occurred on the final sequence?

The fashionable sisters wrapped up the final sequence with Billie and Greg making it down the aisle.

Surrounded by their household and buddies, the beautiful couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which happened in The Maldives.

So, may we see one other marriage ceremony on this sequence – ahem, Paul!

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe on Wednesday, February 26 at 9pm.