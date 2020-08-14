When is Scream 5 launched? Solid, trailer and latest news

Put together to Scream another time: a fifth instalment of the enduring slasher film franchise is on the way in which.

And it’s about time too. Scream 5 was first confirmed approach again in 2011, with author Kevin Williamson revealing he was contracted to work on the movie. Nonetheless, the undertaking was seemingly scrapped after the closure of studio The Weinstein Firm in 2018.

Happily for followers, the sequence has been revived by a brand new producer (Spyglass Media Group), with a number of key forged members reprising their roles.

Who’re the characters returning in Scream 5? And when will or not it’s launched in cinemas? Right here’s all it’s worthwhile to know.

When is Scream 5’s launch date?



Scream 5 is set to be launched in 2021 however the actual date has but to be confirmed.

The film will mark 25 years for the reason that first film within the franchise, Scream, was launched in cinemas.

Who is within the forged for Scream 5?

David Arquette is set to reprise his function as Dewey Riley, who appeared in all 4 prior Scream films.

“I’m thrilled to be taking part in Dewey once more and to reunite with my Scream household, outdated and new,” he mentioned (through THR) after the announcement was made. “Scream has been such an enormous a part of my life, and for each the followers and myself.”

Mates star Courteney Cox is additionally set to hitch the franchise (hopefully with THAT fringe once more).

Cox and Arquette met on the very first Scream in 1996. The pair quickly coupled up, and married in 1999. Regardless of separating in 2010, Arquette says the pair are nonetheless on good phrases, co-parenting their daughter Coco.

“We’re in contact fairly a bit. It’s nice,” he instructed ET on-line. “However we all the time love working collectively. She’s an unimaginable actress, so it’ll be enjoyable to deliver these characters again to life and see the place they’re at. Co-starring’s the simple half.”

It’s additionally been confirmed Ghostface, the masked villain of the sequence will return to the sequence, as soon as once more performed by Roger L Jackson.

Neve Campbell, who performed Sidney Prescott within the first 4 Scream movies is but to be formally signed on the film. Nonetheless, the actress is rumoured to be in talks with producers.

What is Scream 5 about?

Earlier Scream movies have adopted highschool pupil (then writer) Sidney Prescott as she’s attacked by a number of knife-wielding serial killers sporting a ‘Ghostface’ masks.

In every movie, Prescott is joined by mates Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

It’s not but been confirmed how Scream 5 will proceed from Scream 4, which completed with Prescott combating off one other hoard of killers.

Is there a trailer for Scream 5?

Not but, however watch this house. We’ll replace this web page when the trailer drops.

Scream films order

All Scream films can be found to lease and purchase on Amazon Prime Video UK. The 4 instalments to date are (inventively) titled:

You too can purchase the primary Scream film on DVD from Amazon.

Scream 2 is accessible on DVD from Amazon right here.

Scream 3 is accessible to buy on DVD from Amazon as properly.

Click on right here to order Scream four on DVD from Amazon.

The flicks aren’t at the moment accessible to look at on Netflix.

Scream 5 will likely be launched in 2021. For those who’re on the lookout for TV to look at, try our TV Information.