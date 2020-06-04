When is season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix? Which cast members will be returning?

A second season of Netflix actuality collection Selling Sunset not too long ago debuted on the platform, as soon as once more exploring the lives of a bunch of high-end property brokers on the Oppenheim Group’s actual property brokerage agency.

And the excellent news for followers is {that a} third season was filmed earlier than the world went into coronavirus lockdown and so new episodes will be on the way in which quickly.

A teaser that aired on the finish of the season two finale revealed a bit of of what we will anticipate to see in season three – and it seems to be like we will anticipate Chrishell’s divorce with This Is Us star Justin Hartley to characteristic prominently.

Within the teaser, we see Chrishell inform Mary, “”I’m simply type of in shock with all of it. It’s only a lot abruptly as a result of everybody in the entire world is aware of. I really like him a lot. He’s my greatest pal. Who do I speak to now?”

And Chrishell not too long ago instructed ET Canada that she wasn’t trying ahead to watching the episode, claiming, “I nonetheless had a month left of taking pictures when my private life type of exploded. It’s not a cushty factor to stay in entrance of everybody.”

It’s not simply divorce we’ll be seeing in season three although, with a marriage additionally anticipated to characteristic within the run – Christine is tieing the knot with businessman Christian Richard, who was launched in collection 2.

Right here’s all the things we find out about season three to this point…

When is Selling Sunset season 3 out on Netflix?

Given there was over a yr between the discharge of the primary season and the second, you’d be forgiven for anticipating an analogous wait this time spherical – however the third season is really coming round a complete lot sooner.

Netflix introduced on Might 22nd 2020 – the identical day the second season was launched – {that a} third season would arrive on Friday, August 7, 2020.

So should you’ve already binged your means by way of season two, you’ve solely received a pair of months to attend for brand spanking new episodes!

Selling Sunset season 3 trailer

There’s no signal of a trailer but, however we’ll add one right here as quickly because it turns into out there.

As for when the season three trailer would possibly drop, the teaser for season two (see under) landed precisely two weeks earlier than new episodes arrived on Netflix.

By that logic, you may anticipate a primary take a look at season three across the 1st August.

Selling Sunset season 3 cast: Who’s returning?

Nothing has been confirmed – however we’d anticipate all of the common Selling Sunset cast to be again for extra, with the likelihood of a couple of new faces added to the combo as properly.

Given none of the cast members have introduced that they will be departing the present, you may most likely rely on Christine, Chrishell, Mary, Maya, Heather, Davina, Amanza, Romain and the Oppenheims all returning.

