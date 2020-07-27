When is season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix? Which cast members will be returning?

Binge-watchers will be delighted to know Netflix‘s property-peddling actuality collection Selling Sunset is returning for a 3rd season.

After the discharge of season two in Could, season three will observe the lives of the property brokers on the Oppenheim Group’s brokerage agency as they proceed to share the ups and downs of their private {and professional} lives.

Extra excellent news for followers of Selling Sunset is that filming was accomplished earlier than the pandemic hit, which means we’re unlikely to endure a drought earlier than the following collection.

Now the trailer has revealed glimpses of what’s in retailer, together with Chrishell Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn’s wedding ceremony and many of infighting and, of course, gross sales from the group.

There isn’t lengthy to attend earlier than the third instalment arrives on Netflix as the discharge date has already been introduced – and it’s simply across the nook.

Right here’s all the pieces you could learn about Selling Sunset season three.

When is Selling Sunset season 3 out on Netflix?

Given there was over a 12 months between the discharge of the primary season and the second, you’d be forgiven for anticipating an analogous wait this time spherical – however the third season is really coming round an entire lot sooner.

Netflix introduced on Could 22nd 2020 – the identical day the second season was launched – {that a} third season would arrive on Friday, August 7, 2020.

So when you’ve already binged your method by way of season two, you’ve solely received a pair of weeks to attend for brand spanking new episodes!

Selling Sunset season 3 trailer

The trailer for Selling Sunset season three arrived in July, promising loads of actual property and relationship drama.

Champagne corks pop because the brokers shut on luxurious properties (even promoting a $45 million home) however tensions mount between some of the cast, with a fiery conflict between Christine Quinn and Mary Fiztgerald additionally that includes within the trailer.

“I by no means begin the drama,” the clip sees Christine announce. “I simply end it.”

Selling Sunset season 3 cast: Who’s returning?

The newly-released trailer reveals who from the Selling Sunset cast will be again for extra in season three.

In addition to Christine, Chrishelle and Mary, the video exhibits Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Younger, Maya Vander and the remaining of the group all exhausting at work (and play).

How actual is Selling Sunset?

Most likely as actual as TOWIE or Made in Chelsea.

Christine not too long ago admitted that one of her current storylines was faked throughout an interview with Holly and Phil on This Morning. Whereas viewers thought we had witnessed her meet her future husband Christian for the primary time, Christine admits that really that they had been relationship for months earlier than that scene was filmed.

“That was amped up a bit of, I’m not going to lie,” she mentioned. “I really met him by way of a girlfriend of mine, however Mary spun this story that he was a consumer. We have been relationship for 3 months after which we purchased a home collectively, however tv is enjoyable.”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix – try our lists of the very best collection on Netflix and the very best films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.