When is season 3 of The Rain released on Netflix?

The Rain is drawing to a detailed with a 3rd and ultimate season, its unsettling story of a lethal pandemic that wipes out virtually all people in Scandinavia feeling terrifyingly related in 2020 – one thing that sequence creators Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo had no manner of predicting when the present launched in 2018.

Following Rasmus’s shocking transformation, the brand new episodes will decide up with he and Simone cut up on greatest to save lots of humanity, with their battle enjoying out throughout the concluding six episodes.

Right here’s all the things you want to know concerning the upcoming third run of the Netflix sequence – accessible now on the streaming service.

When is The Rain season 3 released on Netflix?

All six episodes of the third run can be found on Netflix as of Thursday sixth August 2020 – so get to binge-watching!

Who is within the forged of The Rain season 3?

Most of the common forged members return for the sequence – so you’ll be able to count on to see extra of Alba August and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen within the lead roles of Simone and Rasmus, in addition to Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Sonny Lindberg, Lukas Løkken, Clara Rosager, Evin Ahmad, Nathalie Madueño and Johannes Kuhnke.

In the meantime a number of new characters are being launched for the newest run, with Rex Leonard, Cecilia Loffredo, Henrik Birch and Annemette Andersen all becoming a member of the forged.

What occurs in The Rain season 3?

In response to the official synopsis offered by Netflix, the third sequence will decide up on the actual level the place the earlier run left off – with Simone and Rasmus cut up on how greatest to save lots of humanity within the post-apocalyptic panorama.

The synopsis reads: “Rasmus needs to contaminate everybody with the identical beta model of the virus that turned him right into a superhuman, whereas Simone insists that there should be a remedy. Will they handle to place their variations apart with a purpose to do the appropriate factor?”

For a abstract of what got here earlier than, take a look at our The Rain season 1-2 recap.

Is The Rain season 3 the ultimate season?

Sadly for followers of the present this new batch of episodes would be the final – with The Rain’s official Twitter account asserting that it could be the ultimate season on the time of the renewal in 2019. Let’s hope it goes out with a bang…

Survival Squad: We’ll see you in 2020 for the third and ultimate season. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7U14Yd8GD9 — The Rain (@TheRainNetflix) June 19, 2019

The Rain sequence 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the primary trailer for the season in July 2020 – you’ll be able to have a look beneath.