When is season 3 on The Rain released on Netflix?

Netflix is house to a powerful assortment of collection from all over the world that don’t at all times get the identical love because it’s English language titles – and one of many international language reveals that has constructed up a loyal group of followers is The Rain.

The Danish collection is set in a post-apocalyptic world, through which many of the planet’s inhabitants has been worn out by a virus carried by raindrops – with a bunch of younger survivors confronted with discovering solutions and hopefully a remedy.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to know in regards to the upcoming third run of the Netflix collection.

When is The Rain collection 3 released on Netflix?

All six episodes of the third run will develop into out there on Netflix from Thursday sixth August 2020 – so there’s not too lengthy to attend for followers of the present!

Who is within the solid of The Rain collection 3?

Many of the common solid members return for the collection – so you’ll be able to count on to see extra of Alba August and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen within the lead roles of Simone and Rasmus, in addition to Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Sonny Lindberg, Lukas Løkken, Clara Rosager, Evin Ahmad, Nathalie Madueño and Johannes Kuhnke.

In the meantime a couple of new characters are being launched for the most recent run, with Rex Leonard, Cecilia Loffredo, Henrik Birch and Annemette Andersen all becoming a member of the solid.

What is going to occur in The Rain collection 3?

In accordance with the official synopsis offered by Netflix, the third collection will choose up on the precise level the place the earlier run left off – with Simone and Rasmus break up on how finest to avoid wasting humanity within the post-apocalyptic panorama.

The synopsis learn: “Rasmus needs to contaminate everybody with the identical beta model of the virus that turned him right into a superhuman, whereas Simone insists that there should be a remedy. Will they handle to place their variations apart with the intention to do the fitting factor?”

Is The Rain collection 3 the ultimate season?

Sadly for followers of the present this subsequent batch of episodes would be the final – with The Rain’s official Twitter account saying that it will be the ultimate season on the time of the renewal in 2019. Let’s hope it goes out with a bang…

Survival Squad: We’ll see you in 2020 for the third and ultimate season. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7U14Yd8GD9 — The Rain (@TheRainNetflix) June 19, 2019

The Rain collection 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the primary trailer for the collection in July 2020 – you’ll be able to have a look beneath.