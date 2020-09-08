Seems that being a second-born royal might have its perks too, as Disney Plus releases a model new authentic superhero movie devoted to blue blooded but ignored royals.

Starring Disney Channel star Peyton Elizabeth Lee within the lead, the movie follows a bunch of teenage royals who might not be inheriting the throne anytime quickly – however who’ve as an alternative inherited one thing relatively extra magical.

Right here’s the whole lot you have to learn about Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

When is Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals on Disney+?

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals shall be launched on Disney Plus on 25th September 2020.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals plot and forged

Peyton Elizabeth Lee of Andi Mack fame performs the lead function, the rebellious princess-turned-superhero Sam, who discovers that whereas her sister might turn into queen, she – like all different second-born royals – has been gifted a set of extraordinary talents.

The trailer reveals that second-born royals historically inherit a set of genetic ‘superhero’ capabilities distinctive to them, and which assist them defend the thrones that their elder siblings finally ascend to.

Sam’s fellow ‘Second-Borns’ shall be performed by Isabella Blake-Thomas (Mr Stink), Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick), Niles Fitch (This Is Us) and Olivia Deeble (Residence and Away).

Pitch Good’s Skylar Astin and Élodie Yung (Daredevil) additionally star within the movie, enjoying mentors to Sam and her royal friends.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals trailer

You’ll be able to watch the trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals right here.

