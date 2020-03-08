When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

In a world overpopulated by first-person shooters and battle royales, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice stood out for mixing psychological horror with hack and slash gameplay, together with a contemporary take a look at historical mythology and that includes a uncommon research of psychological sickness in gaming.

This upcoming sequel appears to be like to take issues even additional, utilizing next-generation {hardware} to make Senua’s subsequent descent into Viking hell is as breathtaking as it is wild.

When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II launched?



There at present isn’t a precise launch date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, although it might be after the Xbox Collection X launches in late 2020.

What platforms and consoles will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II be accessible on?



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is one of many first titles confirmed for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Collection X. It is unknown if the sport may even come to the Ps, Nintendo Swap and PC as the unique did.

What is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II about?



Maybe confusingly, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a sequel to a sport known as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which adopted the titular Celtic warrior as she battled her method into Viking Hell to rescue her useless lover’s soul. Not a lot is identified about this follow-up, however it is anticipated to proceed the well-received portrayal of Senua’s psychosis, in addition to extra exploration into Norse and Celtic tradition.

The sport was additionally constructed utilizing next-generation {hardware}, in order the trailer depicts the sport will seemingly be technically spectacular and graphically gorgeous.

Is there a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II?



Sure – it was constructed in-engine exhibiting the facility of the Xbox Collection X: