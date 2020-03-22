When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

In a world overpopulated by first-person shooters and battle royales, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice stood out for mixing psychological horror with hack and slash gameplay, together with a contemporary have a look at historic mythology and that includes a uncommon examine of psychological sickness in gaming.

This upcoming sequel seems to take issues even additional, utilizing next-generation {hardware} to make Senua’s subsequent descent into Viking hell is as breathtaking as it is wild.

When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II launched?



There at present isn’t a precise launch date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, although it shall be after the Xbox Sequence X launches in late 2020.

What platforms and consoles will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II be obtainable on?



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is one of many first titles confirmed for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Sequence X. It is unknown if the sport can even come to the Ps, Nintendo Change and PC as the unique did.

What is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II about?



Maybe confusingly, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a sequel to a sport referred to as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which adopted the titular Celtic warrior as she battled her means into Viking Hell to rescue her useless lover’s soul. Not a lot is identified about this follow-up, however it is anticipated to proceed the well-received portrayal of Senua’s psychosis, in addition to extra exploration into Norse and Celtic tradition.

The sport was additionally constructed utilizing next-generation {hardware}, in order the trailer depicts the sport will possible be technically spectacular and graphically gorgeous.

Is there a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II?



Sure – it was constructed in-engine displaying the facility of the Xbox Sequence X: