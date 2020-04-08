When is Sky drama Gangs of London on TV?

Set in modern-day London, the ten-part sequence particulars what occurs when the top of essentially the most highly effective crime household in London is assassinated.

When is Gangs of London on Sky and NOW TV?

All episodes of Gangs of London come to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Thursday 23 April 2020.

What is Gangs of London about?

Sky says: “For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was essentially the most highly effective felony in London. Billions of kilos flowed although his organisation every year. However now he’s lifeless – and no one is aware of who ordered the hit.”

The loss of life of Finn leaves an influence vacuum that worldwide gangs of criminals are battling to fill. Count on lots of violence, pleasure and motion as town is torn aside by the warring factions all combating for management.

Is there a trailer for Gangs of London?

Sure! And you may watch it right here –

Who’s within the solid of Gangs of London?

The son of the murdered Finn, Sean Wallace, performed by Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Skins) is anticipated to step into his father’s footsteps, helped by the Dumani household, which is headed up by Ed Dumani – performed by Lucian Msamati.

One other ally of impulsive Sean is Elliot Finch performed by Sope Dirisu, whereas Michelle Fairley performs matriarch Marian Wallace.