When is Soccer Aid 2020? How to watch on TV and online

It might have been delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, however Soccer Aid is returning for 2020, treating viewers to bout between some main celebrities and soccer greats.

As soon as once more, the all-star conflict will pitch England towards the Remainder of the World, with groups made up of leisure stars and former professionals. Not solely is the competition anticipated to subject telly gold, but it surely’s going down in help of UNICEF, with funds additionally being raised for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

After being held at Stamford Bridge final 12 months, 2020’s charity match will happen at Outdated Trafford. And, similar to present Premier League video games, the conflict will happen behind closed doorways due to coronavirus social-distancing restrictions.

As common, followers can count on some enormous names to participate on this 12 months’s contest. Notably, England report goalscorer Wayne Rooney will probably be co-managing his nationwide aspect, together with Sam Allardyce and Physician Who actor Bradley Walsh.

Celebrities enjoying for the house aspect embody health coach Joe Wicks, singer Olly Murs, Sport of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, High Gear’s Paddy McGuinness and comic Lee Mack. They’ll be part of former professionals akin to David James, Joe Cole, Gareth Barry and Michael Owen.

In the meantime, the World XI Soccer Aid aspect, managed by Harry Redknapp, will see stars akin to Mo Gilligan, Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno and Love Island’s Iain Stirling be part of soccer greats akin to Patrice Evra, Yaya Toure and Robbie Keane.

RadioTimes.com brings you every part you want to learn about how to watch Soccer Aid.

When is Soccer Aid 2020?

Soccer Aid was initially scheduled to happen on Saturday sixth June 2020, however the rearranged fixture will now happen on Sunday sixth September 2020.

And this 12 months for the first-time within the match’s historical past, the UK authorities and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, have pledged to match public donations – that means they may have triple the influence for kids, with each £1 donated changing into £3, up to £Three million – till sixth October 2020.

What time is Soccer Aid 2020?

Protection of the sport will start at 6:30pm with the conflict between England and the Remainder of the World to kick-off shortly after.

After all, the sport will probably be a full 90 minutes, so these celebrities can have had to keep match over lockdown to sustain with the tempo!

The place is Soccer Aid 2020?

The sport will happen at Outdated Trafford, Manchester – dwelling to Manchester United, because it has completed on six earlier events.

Final season’s encounter was held at Stamford Bridge, dwelling of Chelsea Soccer Membership.

Watch Soccer Aid on TV

ITV are offering full protection of the sport from 6:30pm on Sunday sixth September.

Dermott O’Leary will host alongside returning pitch-side reporter Kirsty Gallacher.

O’Leary stated: “I’m thrilled to be again internet hosting this 12 months’s Soccer Aid for Unicef match. It’s at all times a pleasure to be concerned in such an excellent trigger.

“It is going to be a bit of totally different this 12 months with no crowds within the stadium however followers can nonetheless tune in on ITV and hopefully we’ll elevate much more cash to enhance youngsters’s lives all over the world.

“It’s additionally going to be a complete lot of enjoyable and hopefully carry a bit of mild reduction in these unusual instances.”

Watch Soccer Aid online

You too can reside stream the match by way of ITV Hub on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Soccer Aid groups

Comic Jason Manford, rapper Santan Dave and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra will all make their debuts for the Soccer Aid World XI FC in 2020.

Kelly Smith MBE – who was capped over 100 instances for England and represented Nice Britain on the London 2012 Summer time Olympics – is additionally enjoying for the primary time.

Goalkeeper David James, a former Premier League stalwart, will be part of Kelly in representing England, whereas ex-Manchester United centre-back Wes Brown will even characteristic.

Different participating embody Yaya Toure, Andy Cole, Joel Dommett, Iain Stirling, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Marvin Humes, Mark Wright, Roman Kemp, Kem Cetinay, Joe Wicks and Olly Murs – the latter of whom is returning after lacking final 12 months’s fixture by way of harm.

Murs stated: “I’m buzzing that Soccer Aid for Unicef is again! It couldn’t be extra vital to get the sport on this 12 months and to make it a large success.

“We’re enjoying for ‘Technology Covid’ and the kids all over the world who will probably be affected by this terrible virus. I do know that you would be able to’t come and see us within the stadium, however you’ll be able to nonetheless donate and, this 12 months, your donation is thrice extra invaluable.”

In the meantime, England legend Wayne Rooney has been named because the co-manager of the Three Lions squad, alongside Sam Allardyce, having been given particular dispensation by Derby County – of whom he is at the moment a player-coach.

Rooney stated: “I used to be enormously proud to be requested to handle the England group and though there will probably be no followers on the match, it is at all times particular to return to Outdated Trafford.

“Merely, representing your nation is at all times an enormous honour – and this recreation is no totally different.”

