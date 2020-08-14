When is Soccer Aid 2020? How to watch on TV and online

Soccer Aid has grow to be a extremely anticipated occasion because the first fixture means again in 2006 – and regardless of a delay to the unique match this 12 months the 2020 sport will nonetheless be going forward, albeit behind closed doorways.

The all-star conflict is as soon as once more in assist of UNICEF, whereas this 12 months funds will even be raised for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

As at all times an eclectic mixture of former sports activities stars and celebrities – together with Santan Dave, Olly Murs and Patrice Evra – have been confirmed for the occasion with loads extra to be introduced within the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com brings you the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch Soccer Aid.

When is Soccer Aid 2020?

Soccer Aid was initially scheduled to happen on Saturday sixth June 2020, however the rearranged fixture will now happen in September – though a precise date has not but been supplied. We’ll replace this web page as quickly as we get extra exact particulars.

What time is Soccer Aid 2020?

An actual time is but to be confirmed – we’ll replace this web page as quickly as one is introduced.

The place is Soccer Aid 2020?

The sport will happen at Previous Trafford, Manchester – dwelling to Manchester United, because it has completed on six earlier events.

Watch Soccer Aid on TV

Followers can tune in to watch the sport without spending a dime on ITV, on a day and time but to be confirmed.

Watch Soccer Aid online

You can even reside stream the match by way of ITV Hub on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Soccer Aid groups

Comic Jason Manford, rapper Santan Dave and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra will all make their debuts for the Soccer Aid World XI FC in 2020m, whereas Kelly Smith MBE – who was capped over 100 occasions for England and represented Nice Britain on the London 2012 Summer season Olympics – is additionally taking part in for the primary time. Goalkeeper David James, a Premier League stalwart, will be a part of Kelly in representing England.

Try our full information to this 12 months’s Soccer Aid line-up together with the celebrities and professionals who will line up for England and the World XIs.