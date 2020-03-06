When is Sony Animation’s Connected in cinemas?

In 2018, Sony Animation turned heads with their visually hanging hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, taking dwelling the Academy Award for Greatest Animated Function.

That contemporary sense of fashion is now being utilized to Connected, an authentic story a few household on a street journey who’ve to avoid wasting the world from a robotic rebellion.

Right here’s every part you must find out about Connected…

When is Connected launched in cinemas?

Connected will land in UK cinemas on Friday ninth October 2020.

What is Connected about?

Connected introduces us to the Mitchell household as they embark on the final word street journey.

Teenager Katie is a artistic outsider about to begin learning at her dream movie college, however her father Rick appears to be scuffling with the thought of her flying the nest.

He cancels her flights to the school in favour of driving her there himself, with quirky little brother Aaron, cheerful mom Linda and lovable pug Monchi in tow.

Nonetheless, their journey is interrupted when all method of digital units, from telephones to kitchen home equipment, start rising up towards people and inflicting utter chaos.

“With the assistance of two pleasant malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells must get previous their issues and work collectively to avoid wasting one another and the world,” reads the official plot synopsis.

Who is in the forged of Connected?

Katie will likely be voiced by Abbi Jacobson, star of the acclaimed American sitcom Broad Metropolis, which ended final yr.

Comedy star Danny McBride lends his vocal skills to household patriarch Rick, identified for the likes of Pineapple Specific, This is the Finish and Alien: Covenant.

Maya Rudolph will even function as Linda, having not too long ago given a memorable flip in The Good Place because the all-powerful Choose.

Rounding out the primary forged is Mike Rianda as Aaron, finest identified for his work on the animated sequence Gravity Falls, who additionally serves as director and co-writer on Connected.

Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Eric Andre (Don’t Belief the B in House 23) have supporting roles in the movie, as Alexa-style voice assistant PAL and tech inventor Mark Bowman respectively.

Connected is government produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who each labored on the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse.

Is there a trailer for Connected?