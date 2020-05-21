When is Spain v England at Euro 96 on ITV?

England sailed by way of Group A at Euro 96 after sprucing off Scotland and the Netherlands on prime of a draw with Switzerland.

The Three Lions superior to the primary knockout spherical the place they might face an creative Spain facet rocking a back-three by way of the event, and ITV are replaying full protection of the match this weekend.

A victory for England would arrange a semi-final conflict with the winner of Germany v Croatia to be performed the following day.

Take a look at our information to watching Spain v England at Euro 96.

When is Spain v England on ITV?

The match can be proven on the night of Saturday 23rd Might 2020 as a part of ITV’s Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Spain v England kicks off from 6:40pm.

What channel is Spain v England?

You may tune in to look at Spain v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to dwell stream the sport by way of ITV Hub.

Who gained Spain v England at Euro 96?

England prevailed due to a person of the match show from David Seaman and heroics from the spot in a tense penalty shootout.

The Three Lions have been anticipated to place on a stunning show following their goal-fest in opposition to the Netherlands, however they give the impression of being abject for a lot of this encounter.

Seaman produced a number of big saves to forestall Spain from profitable in regular time, whereas the edges failed to interrupt the impasse after half an hour of additional time.

Fernando Hierro struck the crossbar with Spain’s first penalty, England proceeded to dispatch 4 in a row, and Seaman saved Miguel Angel Nadal’s last effort to seal a route by way of to the semi-finals.