When is Sport Relief 2020? TV schedule and where to get a t-shirt

Sport Relief will shoot again onto tv screens this March, with a slew of latest specials and celebrities participating to elevate cash for charity. However what are the occasions going to be? And which celebs are going to be competing in them? Right here’s all the things you want to know.

When is Sport Relief 2020?

Sport Relief 2020 will happen within the second week of March, starting on Monday ninth and persevering with till Friday 13th. The primary annual present airs on BBC One from 7pm on the Friday. There might be a break at 10pm for the information when the present switches channels to BBC Two till 12.45am.

There are additionally a few reveals within the run up to Sports activities Relief with The Warmth is On: Sport Relief on Wednesday at 8pm. Celebrities are trying a 100-mile trek within the desert for charity.

Where are you able to get a Sports activities Relief 2020 t-shirt?

Sainsbury’s is promoting the official merchandise this yr with t-shirts, water bottles, keyrings and a journal. You too can purchase the merch on the Sports activities Relief web site.

Sport Relief 2020 challenges: what are the occasions?

Some of the notable occasions of this yr’s Sport Relief is the extreme Skinny On Ice triathlon, where celebs will journey 100 miles over a gruelling four days in minus 35 levels Celsius. These courageous celebs will trek throughout Lake Khovsgol, a frozen lake in North Western Mongolia over a million years previous.

The lake is additionally one of many world’s prestigious 17 designated “historic lakes” and the celebrities can have to make their manner throughout the lake by way of foot, skates and bikes to elevate cash for psychological well being consciousness.

Together with this mighty triathlon, extra Sport Relief specials will embrace Blue Peter, Discount Hunt and Catchpoint. In February 2020, the BBC introduced that there can be a Sport Relief Line of Obligation sketch that includes AC-12 as they interrogate DC Taylor (Jason Isaacs), whose clumsy lawyer is performed by Lee Mack.

Which celebrities are participating in Sport Relief 2020?

BBC

The primary 4 celebrities introduced for the trilling Skinny On Ice triathlon have been Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, the Saturdays member Frankie Bridge, eponymous Decide Rinder star Rob Rinder and information presenter Louise Minchin.

All 4 celebs spoke concerning the significance of psychological well being, with Nick Grimshaw saying “Sport Relief raises cash for therefore many superb causes – one being psychological well being, which I believe is actually vital” while Rob Rinder mentioned “I’m taking this on as a result of I understand how vital the work Sport Relief helps is.”

Frankie Bridge mentioned she wished to participate “to spark a dialog about psychological well being and let individuals know that they don’t have to undergo something alone.” Lastly, Louise Minchin talked about a damning statistic related to psychological well being by saying “one in 4 of us will expertise psychological well being points in our lifetime, and so many of those individuals don’t get the assistance they want.”

Additionally introduced to be competing are Channel four journalist and presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack. Dr Zoe Williams may also be a part of the expedition crew and provide medical recommendation on the bottom.

Guru-Murthy assured “I’m fairly good in a disaster” and known as the occasion “a incredible alternative for me to do one thing good while Womack added that she is “thrilled to be doing it for Sport Relief”.

Williams additionally added that her function might be to “assist with all of this, and strive to guarantee that everybody stays on monitor, bodily.”

As well as to these 4, among the sports activities personalities supporting the marketing campaign for Sport Relief 2020 embrace striker Harry Kane and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill. Gary Lineker will all host on BBC One, a function he has reprised because the very first Sport Relief in 2002.

How are you going to get concerned?

Faculties all throughout the nation have the chance to participate in a competitors primarily based round inventive fundraising, with a go to from Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock being the prize to be received.

Moreover, if you would like to get concerned in elevating cash for Sport Relief, which can help individuals residing extremely powerful lives within the UK and around the globe, you’ll be able to uncover how right here.