When is Sport Relief 2020? Who are the celebrities taking part?

Sport Relief will shoot again onto tv screens this March, with a slew of latest specials and celebrities taking half to lift cash for charity. However what are the occasions going to be? And which celebs are going to be competing in them? Right here’s all the pieces you could know…

When is Sport Relief 2020?

Sport Relief 2020 will happen in the second week of March, starting on Monday ninth and persevering with till Friday 13th.

Sport Relief 2020 challenges: what are the occasions?

One in all the most notable occasions of this yr’s Sport Relief is the intense Skinny On Ice triathlon, the place celebs will journey 100 miles over a gruelling four days in minus 35 levels Celsius. These courageous celebs will trek throughout Lake Khovsgol, a frozen lake in North Western Mongolia over one million years previous.

The lake is additionally one in every of the world’s prestigious 17 designated “historic lakes” and the celebrities must make their approach throughout the lake by way of foot, skates and bikes to lift cash for psychological well being consciousness.

Together with this mighty triathlon, further Sport Relief specials will embody Blue Peter, Discount Hunt and Catchpoint. In February 2020, the BBC introduced that there can be a Sport Relief Line of Responsibility sketch that includes AC-12 as they interrogate DC Taylor (Jason Isaacs), whose clumsy lawyer is performed by Lee Mack.

Which celebrities are taking half in Sport Relief 2020?

BBC

The primary 4 celebrities introduced for the trilling Skinny On Ice triathlon have been Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, the Saturdays member Frankie Bridge, eponymous Decide Rinder star Rob Rinder and information presenter Louise Minchin.

All 4 celebs spoke about the significance of psychological well being, with Nick Grimshaw saying “Sport Relief raises cash for thus many wonderful causes – one being psychological well being, which I feel is actually vital” while Rob Rinder stated “I’m taking this on as a result of I understand how vital the work Sport Relief helps is.”

Frankie Bridge stated she needed to participate “to spark a dialog about psychological well being and let folks know that they don’t need to undergo something alone.” Lastly, Louise Minchin talked about a damning statistic related to psychological well being by saying “one in 4 of us will expertise psychological well being points in our lifetime, and so many of those folks don’t get the assist they want.”

Additionally introduced to be competing are Channel four journalist and presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack. Dr Zoe Williams can even be a part of the expedition staff and supply medical recommendation on the floor.

Guru-Murthy assured “I’m fairly good in a disaster” and referred to as the occasion “a unbelievable alternative for me to do one thing good while Womack added that she is “thrilled to be doing it for Sport Relief”.

Williams additionally added that her position might be to “assist with all of this, and attempt to ensure that everybody stays on observe, bodily.”

Along with these 4, a few of the sports activities personalities supporting the marketing campaign for Sport Relief 2020 embody striker Harry Kane and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill. Gary Lineker will all host on BBC One, a job he has reprised since the very first Sport Relief in 2002.

How are you going to get entangled?

Faculties all throughout the nation have the alternative to participate in a contest based mostly round inventive fundraising, with a go to from Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock being the prize to be gained.

Moreover, if you wish to get entangled in elevating cash for Sport Relief, which can help folks residing extremely robust lives in the UK and round the world, you possibly can uncover how right here.