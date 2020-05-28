When is Staged on TV? Everything you need to know about David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown comedy

David Tennant and Michael Sheen already reunited for a short Good Omens lockdown particular – and they clearly loved working collectively once more, as a result of the duo are actually set to co-star in a BBC One drama filmed below lockdown situations.

In six-part mini-comedy Staged, they’ll be taking part in furloughed actors whose upcoming West Finish manufacturing has been put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic. Right here’s what you need to know…

When is Staged on TV?

CONFIRMED: Staged will start on Wednesday 10th June at 10.45pm on BBC One.

The bite-sized collection is made up of six 15-minute episodes, which might be accessible as a boxset on BBC iPlayer straight after transmission on the 10th.

What is Staged about?

The comedy stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who beforehand teamed up as Crowley and Aziraphale within the Amazon drama Good Omens.

In accordance to the BBC’s synopsis, it “options the solid of a play – the cream of the crop of British performing expertise – who’re furloughed when their upcoming West Finish manufacturing is all of a sudden introduced to a halt. The collection follows the solid as they struggle their finest to maintain the rehearsals on monitor in lockdown.” We’re additionally advised it’ll be “absurd and humorous in equal measure” because it “takes on the challenges of making a drama in lockdown, on stage and off.”

Staged is based mostly on an authentic thought by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with Evans additionally writing and directing the present, and it’s produced by Infinity Hill/GCB Movies for BBC One. The comedy drama has change into a actuality extremely rapidly, with a speedy turnaround time so as to get it on our screens in June.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content material, mentioned in an announcement: “It’s important that the BBC offers moments of sunshine aid and this mischievous thought reveals what nice sports activities Michael and David are in sending themselves up.”

The producers are Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen additionally serving as government producers.

How did they movie Staged?

In accordance to the BBC, “the Staged manufacturing staff are following the newest authorities pointers on Covid-19 to be sure that the collection is made safely and responsibly, utilizing a mix of self-shooting and video conferencing expertise, all in accordance with the newest protocols.”

Is there a trailer for Staged?

Form of! The BBC has launched this brief “taster”:

New comedy collection #Staged, starring #DavidTennant and @MichaelSheen, is coming to @BBCOne in June. Here is a bit taster of what you can anticipate: https://t.co/xmzxmmVHSR pic.twitter.com/hehqJg8OX2 — BBC Press Workplace (@bbcpress) Could 22, 2020

Who is within the solid of Staged?

Alongside Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the line-up additionally contains David’s spouse and fellow actor, Georgia Tennant.

Different actors confirmed thus far are Lucy Eaton, Anna Lundberg and Nina Sosanya, “with extra to be confirmed sooner or later.”

