When is Star Trek 4 released in cinemas? What is it about? Is Quentin Tarantino directing?

It’s been nearly 4 years because the final Star Trek function movie, Star Trek: Past, was released in cinemas, with the observe up already having had one thing of a troubled historical past – however it’s believed plans at the moment are very a lot again on monitor.

So, as if the debut of Star Trek: Picard, an upcoming third run of Star Trek: Discovery and new animated collection Star Trek: Decrease Decks wasn’t sufficient, it seems to be like Trekkies may have one other movie to look ahead to quickly as properly.

Right here’s every part you must know in regards to the new movie…

Is Quentin Tarantino directing?

Regardless of the persistence of heavy rumours linking the acclaimed auteur with the franchise, Tarantino is not going to be behind the digicam for this effort – with directorial duties as a substitute going to Fargo TV creator Noah Hawley.

Nonetheless there are nonetheless some rumblings {that a} Tarantino Star Trek enterprise might be on the playing cards sooner or later in the longer term, and franchise legend George Takei beforehand advised RadioTimes.com that he want to see it occur – so don’t rule it out but!

When is Star Trek 4 in cinemas?



Given manufacturing is but to start on the following film, it appears sure that we will’t count on it this 12 months – so a 2021 date is the earliest we will hope for, though even that appears barely unlikely.

The previous three Star Trek movies have had releases in both Might or July, so a spring/summer season launch in 2022 might be a great guess – though we’ll maintain you in the loop if we hear something extra substantive.

It is understood that manufacturing will start quickly after Noah Hawley is completed with Fargo season 4 – which is set to air in April this 12 months.

Nonetheless, in March 2020 star Simon Pegg forged doubts over whether or not we’d really see a fourth instalment in any respect – claiming that the crew’s “enthusiasm to do one other one” had diminished because the tragic demise of Anton Yelchin.

What is Star Trek 4 known as?

We’ve not heard something concerning a reputation for the following movie but – so it’s nonetheless anyone’s guess as issues stand.

However we all know that it positively gained’t be released beneath the identify Star Trek 4 – Noah Hawley lately advised the Hollywood Reporter “To name it Star Trek IV is type of a misnomer. I’ve my very own tackle the franchise as a lifelong fan.”

What will it be about?



We’re certain that the plot can be stored fairly firmly beneath wraps till the movie’s released, however one factor we all know for certain is that Hawley is decided to place his personal stamp on the long-running franchise.

He advised Deadline, “I’ve my very own story and need to ensure as I did with Fargo and Legion that I’m respectful to the underlying materials. That I’m not unintentionally altering issues that folks love or really feel enthusiastic about. So, it’s necessary to try this analysis as I’m going.”

Who is in the Star Trek 4 forged?

The excellent news is that collection star Chris Pine can be reprising his function as James T Kirk, after earlier hypothesis had recommended that he may be ending his affiliation with the franchise.

He is very more likely to be joined in the forged by different Star Trek favourites Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Karl City (Bones), John Cho (Sulu) and Simon Pegg (Scotty)

Nonetheless, regardless of earlier stories, it is understood that Chris Hemsworth, who performed Kirk’s father in the 2009 movie and made a voice cameo in Star Trek Into Darkness, is not going to function in the upcoming challenge.

Kirk’s dad is lengthy useless so it will surely have been an fascinating improvement – however it appears we gained’t get to see how any reunion would have performed out.

Are there any new forged members?

There’s certain to be some new stars becoming a member of for the movie – however it’s all quiet on the casting entrance thus far.

When requested about new forged in the aforementioned interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hawley stated, “Yeah, I feel so. Yeah. It’s early days. I don’t know. However new characters usually contain new forged.”

Is there a trailer?

Provided that the movie hasn’t but gone into manufacturing it can be no shock that there is no trailer but – however as quickly as one is out there we’ll replace this web page accordingly!