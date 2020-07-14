When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Everything you need to know about the animated comedy

Star Trek is about to go boldly into the comedy style with a model new animated sequence taking a light-hearted have a look at life as a low-ranking crew member.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is created by Rick and Morty author Mike McMahan and set aboard the USS Cerritos, billed as “one in all Starfleet’s least essential ships” in the yr 2380.

This experimental spin on the beloved sci-fi franchise has been awaited with equal components pleasure and trepidation from followers, who’ve develop into accustomed to the extra severe tone established in current hits Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

The primary trailer for Lower Decks lastly arrived in July, roughly a month earlier than the present is scheduled to premiere, introducing us to a wacky forged that features Ensigns Boimler (The Boys‘ Jack Quaid) and Mariner (House Power‘s Tawny Newsome).

Right here’s all of your important info about Star Trek: Lower Decks.

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? The place can I watch it in the UK?

Whereas government producer Alex Kurtzman beforehand estimated that Lower Decks wouldn’t be with us till 2021 or 2022, CBS All Entry has pleasantly stunned us by asserting a launch date for subsequent month.

The animated comedy is set for launch on CBS All Entry on Thursday sixth August.

Whereas the present is being created for CBS All Entry, a service not but accessible in the UK, ViacomCBS World Distribution Group will probably be distributing it worldwide.

It is at the moment unclear which UK channel ViacomCBS will probably be giving the present’s rights to however we’ll preserve you up to date when the information is introduced.

Who is in the voice forged?

CBS All Entry has introduced that the help crew on the U.S.S Cerritos will probably be voiced by House Power’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), The Boys’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Grasp of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford).

Different characters will probably be voiced by King of the Hill’s Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry Maguire’s Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), The Cleveland Present’s Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs) and New Lady’s Gillian Vigman (Physician T’Ana).

Has there been a Star Trek animated sequence earlier than?

Affirmative – however it wasn’t an outright comedy. In 1973 followers of the unique present had been handled to Star Trek: The Animated Collection, a sequel to the first live-action Star Trek programme that was cancelled in 1969.

What is the plot of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Star Trek: Lower Decks takes place on the USS Cerritos in the yr 2380, the place a bunch of aspiring ensigns are relegated to doing thankless work on the decrease decks, whereas the bridge crew take all the glory they will get.

The sequence will discover the day-to-day lives of our underdog heroes as they get to know one another, whereas additionally arising towards galactic threats and sci-fi anomalies.

In a press assertion, Alex Kurtzman described McMahan’s preliminary pitch for the present: “[He] received our hearts along with his first sentence: ‘I would like to do a present about the individuals who put the yellow cartridge in the meals replicator so a banana can come out the different finish.’”

McMahan himself has additionally stated Lower Decks received’t make use of a traditional Star Trek trope: “I promise not to add an episode at the very finish that reveals the complete factor passed off in a coaching program.”

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks?

There actually is! You will get an concept of the present’s zany sense of humour from this teaser shared by CBS All Entry:

If you’re searching for extra to watch, head over to our TV Information.