When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Everything you need to know about the animated comedy

The Star Trek franchise has actually lived lengthy and prospered, from the unique movies starring William Shatner and Patrick Stewart sequence to extra severe dramas like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

Nevertheless, CBS All Entry are actually taking the franchise the place it’s by no means been earlier than with Star Trek: Lower Deck – an animated comedy sequence from Rick and Morty‘s Mike McMahan.

The sequence, which has been given a launch date of August 2020, follows the decrease deck crew members of the Cerritos, one in every of the Starfleet’s least essential ships, in the 12 months 2380.

However when will the present be docking onto our screens? What’s going to its plot be? Right here’s all you need to know.

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? The place can I watch it in the UK?

Whereas government producer Alex Kurtzman beforehand estimated that Lower Decks wouldn’t be with us till 2021 or 2022, CBS All Entry has pleasantly shocked us by saying a launch date for subsequent month.

The animated comedy is set for launch on CBS All Entry on Thursday sixth August.

Whereas the present is being created for CBS All Entry, a service not but obtainable in the UK, ViacomCBS International Distribution Group might be distributing it worldwide.

It is at the moment unclear which UK channel ViacomCBS might be giving the present’s rights to however we’ll preserve you up to date when the information is introduced.

Who is in the voice forged?

CBS All Entry has introduced that the assist crew on the U.S.S Cerritos might be voiced by Supersotre’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), The Starvation Video games’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Grasp of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford).

Different characters might be voiced by King of the Hill’s Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry Maguire’s Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), The Cleveland Present’s Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs) and New Lady’s Gillian Vigman (Physician T’Ana).

Has there been a Star Trek animated sequence earlier than?

Affirmative – but it surely wasn’t an outright comedy. In 1973 followers of the unique present had been handled to Star Trek: The Animated Sequence, a sequel to the first live-action Star Trek programme that was cancelled in 1969.

What is the plot of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Not a lot is identified about the present itself, however Kurtzman has given followers a glimpse at the tone followers can count on.

In a press assertion he described McMahan’s preliminary pitch for the present: “[He] gained our hearts along with his first sentence: ‘I need to do a present about the individuals who put the yellow cartridge in the meals replicator so a banana can come out the different finish.’”

McMahan himself has additionally mentioned Lower Decks gained’t make use of a basic Star Trek trope: “I promise not to add an episode at the very finish that reveals the entire factor happened in a coaching program.”

