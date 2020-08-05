The Star Trek universe is increasing at an unprecedented price, with no fewer than 5 tv exhibits in energetic manufacturing on the time of writing.

The franchise is boldly going into areas it has by no means explored earlier than, resembling outright comedy in Decrease Decks and youngsters’s leisure within the newly-announced Star Trek: Prodigy.

The sequence was revealed throughout a [email protected] panel, the place government producer Heather Kadin revealed the eye-catching emblem and described the present as a manner for youths to get into Star Trek.

Right here’s all the things we all know to date about Star Trek: Prodigy.

When is Star Trek: Prodigy on TV?

There’s no particular air date for Star Trek: Prodigy simply but, however the sequence will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy about?

In line with StarTrek.com, Prodigy “follows a gaggle of lawless teenagers who uncover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to seek for journey, that means and salvation.”

The CG-animated sequence follows within the footsteps of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels, each of which amassed large fanbases throughout all ages.

Who is within the solid of Star Trek: Prodigy?

No solid members have been introduced for Star Trek: Prodigy, however we’ll replace this web page as extra info turns into accessible.

We do know that Kevin and Dan Hageman will function showrunners on the challenge, who’ve beforehand labored on Lego’s Ninjago sequence and Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters on Netflix.

Alex Kurtzman has beforehand overrated the present as “extremely cinematic,” putting it on the identical stage as acclaimed Netflix anthology Love, Dying and Robots (by way of Deadline).

Is there a Star Trek: Prodigy trailer?

Sadly, there’s no trailer but and odds are we could not get one till subsequent 12 months.

Star Trek: Discovery is accessible to stream on Netflix.