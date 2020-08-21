When is Star Trek Strange New Worlds series on TV? Release date, trailer and cast

It’s official: Captain Pike, Spock and Quantity One are getting their very own Star Trek spin-off.

Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Quantity One) made their debuts because the characters in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, taking on the roles initially performed by Jeffrey Hunter, Leonard Nimoy and Majel Barrett within the 1960s.

Fan response to those new interpretations of traditional characters was sturdy, with many Trek aficionados calling for the trio to be handed their very own spin-off – and it appears CBS was listening.

“When we mentioned we heard the followers’ outpouring of affection for Pike, Quantity One and Spock after they boarded Star Trek: Discovery final season, we meant it,” mentioned government producer Alex Kurtzman mentioned. “These iconic characters have a deep historical past in Star Trek’s canon, but a lot of their tales have but to be instructed.”

The series premiere for the brand new present, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will probably be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who will even function government producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Kurtzman has hinted that Strange New Worlds will probably be a departure from the forms of Trek tales we’ve seen of late, with an optimistic tone and extra episodic storytelling fashion serving to to distinguish it from each Discovery and Picard.

Right here’s all of the important data on the brand new spin-off:

Star Trek Strange New Worlds series

The synopsis for the brand new spin-off reads: “Strange New Worlds will observe the crew within the decade earlier than Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they discover new worlds across the galaxy.”

So whereas particulars are scant, it seems Strange New Worlds will bridge the hole between Pike, Spock and Quantity One’s encounter with the Discovery crew and the occasions of the Star Trek: The Authentic Series story ‘The Menagerie’ which revealed Pike’s final (grisly) destiny.