When is Star Trek Strange New Worlds series on TV? Release date, trailer and cast

It’s official: Captain Pike, Spock and Quantity One are getting their very own Star Trek spin-off.
Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Quantity One) made their debuts because the characters in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, taking on the roles initially performed by Jeffrey Hunter, Leonard Nimoy and Majel Barrett within the 1960s.
Fan response to those new interpretations of traditional characters was sturdy, with many Trek aficionados calling for the trio to be handed their very own spin-off – and it appears CBS was listening.
“When we mentioned we heard the followers’ outpouring of affection for Pike, Quantity One and Spock after they boarded Star Trek: Discovery final season, we meant it,” mentioned government producer Alex Kurtzman mentioned. “These iconic characters have a deep historical past in Star Trek’s canon, but a lot of their tales have but to be instructed.”
The series premiere for the brand new present, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will probably be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who will even function government producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.
Kurtzman has hinted that Strange New Worlds will probably be a departure from the forms of Trek tales we’ve seen of late, with an optimistic tone and extra episodic storytelling fashion serving to to distinguish it from each Discovery and Picard.
Right here’s all of the important data on the brand new spin-off:
Star Trek Strange New Worlds series
The synopsis for the brand new spin-off reads: “Strange New Worlds will observe the crew within the decade earlier than Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they discover new worlds across the galaxy.”
So whereas particulars are scant, it seems Strange New Worlds will bridge the hole between Pike, Spock and Quantity One’s encounter with the Discovery crew and the occasions of the Star Trek: The Authentic Series story ‘The Menagerie’ which revealed Pike’s final (grisly) destiny.
Alex Kurtzman has additionally revealed that the series will function extra “standalone episodes” and be much less arc-based than different fashionable Star Trek exhibits, harkening again to the format of The Authentic Series.
“I feel Strange New Worlds, underneath the steerage of Henry Myers and Akiva Goldsman, it’s going to be a return in a solution to TOS,” he instructed Deadline.
“We’re going to do standalone episodes. There will probably be emotional serialization. There will probably be two-parters. There will probably be bigger plot arcs. But it surely actually is again to the mannequin of alien-of-the-week, planet-of-the-week, challenge-on-the-ship-of-the-week. With these characters pre-Kirk’s Enterprise.”
He added: “I feel what individuals responded a lot to in all three characters is this type of relentless optimism that they’ve. And that they’re on the younger part of their careers.”
Star Trek Strange New Worlds cast
Anson Mount will reprise his position of Captain Christopher Pike, first performed by Jeffrey Hunter within the unaired Star Trek pilot ‘The Cage’ in 1965 and later by Sean Kenney in ‘The Menagerie’, with Bruce Greenwood additionally enjoying a model of the character within the movies Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013),
Ethan Peck will as soon as once more play Mr. Spock, following within the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto, with Rebecca Romijn taking over the position of Quantity One as originated by Majel Barrett.
Additional casting for Strange New Worlds is but to be introduced.
Star Trek Strange New Worlds launch date
There’s no premiere date but set for Strange New Worlds, with TV and movie manufacturing solely simply edging again into operation following an nearly whole shutdown as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
Star Trek Strange New Worlds UK: Will it’s on Netflix?
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will probably be out there to CBS All Entry subscribers within the US, as with all Trek series for the reason that launch of Discovery in 2017.
There’s no phrase but on a UK broadcaster – although Discovery debuted Netflix within the UK and was later broadcast on E4, the latest Star Trek: Picard landed on Amazon Prime Video, so it’s potential that Strange New Worlds will even go to the best bidder, which could possibly be Netflix, or Amazon, or another platform.
