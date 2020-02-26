When is Strike Back on TV in 2020? Season 8 air-date, cast for Sky One series

It’s the ultimate season of Strike Back… once more! The adrenaline-fuelled thrill-ride charting the action-packed exploits of British intelligence service Part 20 was initially set to finish with its fifth season, however was later revived for a sixth and seventh run of episodes with an all-new cast.

The upcoming eighth season, although, actually is the ultimate mission for Mac (Warren Brown) and the workforce… right here’s every little thing it’s essential learn about Strike Back’s explosive finale.

When is Strike Back on TV in 2020?

Strike Back’s closing season – also called Strike Back: Vendetta – premiered 14th January on Cinemax in the US. It can air on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK from 25th February at 9pm.

Strike Back cast: Who is returning?

Warren Brown (Sergeant Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister), Daniel MacPherson (Sergeant Samuel Wyatt), Alin Sumarwata (Lance Corporal Gracie Novin), Jamie Bamber (Colonel Alexander Coltrane) and Varada Sethu (Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri) are all again for the ultimate season.



Visitor stars becoming a member of this series embrace Ivana Miličević (Gotham) and Alec Secăreanu (Baptiste).

This being Strike Back’s swansong, it’s doable that different characters from the previous might return for one closing bow – Philip Winchester (Michael Stonebridge) and Sullivan Stapleton (Damien Scott) beforehand made a visitor look in season six, Retribution, after departing the present as regulars on the finish of its fifth season. May they make one other cameo earlier than Strike Back ends?

Strike Back: Vendetta – what’s going to occur in the ultimate season?

On this final outing for Strike Back, the kidnapping of a British scientist leads Part 20 right into a conspiracy involving a terror group on the rise, presenting our heroes with a menace extra harmful than ever earlier than.

The mission takes them to the world of the Albanian Mafia in the Balkans, the colorful parades of Venice and onto Tel Aviv, the place they’ll battle avenue gangs and corrupt property builders, going through foes previous and current.

However when a terror assault rocks a European metropolis, the workforce realise that there are even darker forces at work…

Is there a trailer for Strike Back: Vendetta?

Sure – you will get an concept of what to anticipate from the ultimate season (clue: a lot of motion!) by watching the trailer that US broadcaster Cinemax put out in January.

What occurred in Strike Back seasons 1-7? The place can I watch Strike Back?

Strike Back has really undergone a mushy reboot not as soon as however twice, with three distinct variations of the present airing between 2010 and 2020.

The primary season starred Richard Armitage as John Porter, an SAS veteran who joins up with Part 20, now headed by his previous comrade-in-arms Hugh Collinson (Andrew Lincoln).

Porter was killed off in the primary episode of season two – a results of Armitage having a scheduling conflict with filming on the Hobbit motion pictures – with two new leads, Michael Stonebridge and Damian Scott (see above), taking his place and persevering with to entrance the next three seasons.

Strike Back’s fifth season, Legacy, was meant to be the ultimate season, ending with Scott and Stonebridge retiring from energetic responsibility.

The present was rebooted once more with 2017’s Strike Back: Retribution, the primary to function the present character line-up of Mac, Samuel Wyatt and Grace Novin, together with Captain Natalie Reynolds (Roxanne McKee) – with Scott and Stonebridge returning for a visitor look having change into ‘impartial contractors’ employed by the British authorities to hold out delicate and probably harmful operations.

The seventh season noticed Jamie Bamber be part of the cast Part 20’s new commanding officer Colonel Alexander Coltrane, with Yasemin Kay Allen additionally making her debut as Katrina Zarkova, a Russian agent in South-East Asia.