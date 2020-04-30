When is Summertime season 2 released on Netflix?

As many people discover ourselves cooped up at dwelling, Netflix’s new collection a couple of picturesque summer season trip alongside the Italian shoreline could be simply the escapism we’d like.

Summertime is a romantic drama about two folks from totally different walks of life who embark on a vacation romance, discovering extra about themselves alongside the best way.

However will Summertime be again for season two on Netflix? Right here’s every part we all know to date…

Will there be a season 2 of Summertime?

Netflix is but to verify whether or not Summertime might be returning for a second season, however we’ll replace this web page with new info because it is available in.

What is Summertime about?

Summertime follows a sweeping love story between Summer season and Ale, two folks from utterly totally different worlds who meet whereas holidaying on Italy’s Adriatic Coast.

It’s a basic story of vacation romance that may see each of them be taught extra about life and love, however can it actually final after they return dwelling?

Summertime on Netflix overview: Is it any good?

On IMDb, the collection has a consumer rating of 5.8/10 on the time of writing, suggesting a combined reception.

Critic critiques have taken problem with Summertime’s plot being considerably generic and stretched out too lengthy throughout eight episodes. Nevertheless, they’ve been extra constructive concerning the performances, soundtrack and magnificence of the collection.

Summertime on Netflix solid: Who seems on the present?

Newcomer Coco Rebecca Edogamhe performs the lead function of Summer season, a debut display look that has granted her worldwide consideration.

Ludovico Tersigni performs her vacation flame Ale, greatest recognized for his appearances in Italian productions like highschool drama collection Skam Italia.

Andrea Lattanzi, Amanda Campana and Giovanni Maini spherical out the supporting solid, whereas Coco’s real-life sister Alicia Ann Edogamhe performs her on-screen sister too.

Summertime on Netflix location: The place was it filmed?

Summertime was filmed on location on the Adriatic Coast. A number of main Italian cities sit alongside the picturesque shoreline, together with Ravenna, Ancona and Pescara.

Summertime on Netflix soundtrack: What music options?

The Summertime soundtrack is full of European recording artists, in addition to a number of worldwide stars together with Tame Impala (The Much less I Know The Higher), Gentle Cell (Tainted Love), Infantile Gambino (Redbone) and The Jesus and Mary Chain (Simply Like Honey).