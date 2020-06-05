When is Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias season one ended on an enormous cliffhanger, with followers clamouring to study what’s occurred to the central characters.

Collection two hasn’t but been confirmed, however there are many questions left unanswered – and a possible character loss of life to reckon with…

The Netflix drama, based mostly on a well-liked sequence of novels by creator Sheryll Woods, follows a trio of girls who’ve been greatest buddies since childhood: Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

They reside within the charming little city of Serenity in South Carolina, the place they juggle relationships, household and careers – and in season season one, we see them working collectively to construct a brand new spa enterprise from scratch.

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

No phrase from Netflix! However season one was solely simply launched on Netflix on 19th Could, so no have to panic about whether or not it’s been cancelled but.

And we’ve got some excellent news: there’s lots extra of the story to inform. There are literally 11 novels within the sequence to this point, and season one solely covers the primary three of these authentic novels.

Writer Sheryll Woods, who labored on the sequence alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has additionally confirmed she’s eager to convey extra of Sweet Magnolia to the display screen. Responding to a fan’s record of storylines they’d wish to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It’d take TWO extra seasons to get to all the things you need. Or three. Or 4.”

The forged are additionally hoping for a renewal. Heather Headley informed The Solar : “I hope the world permits us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who performs Invoice’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves a whole lot of doorways open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to determine the place all of it leads us as a result of I might be so excited to see the place Noreen goes in season two.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson additionally informed the publication: “I might like to proceed this story as a result of I really like the characters. I really like our forged and crew.”

However nothing is a accomplished deal, so the writers of Sweet Magnolias are urging followers to assist ensure Netflix needs to resume the present, tweeting: “We don’t have a season two order from Netflix but, however right here’s what you are able to do…” To maximise its probabilities, they’re asking viewers to look at and rewatch the present in its first 30 days – and shout about it to everybody they will:

Thanks for all of the love for @SweetMagnolias! It is a lot enjoyable to see everybody sharing their favourite traces and characters. And people cliffhangers, huh? ???? We do not have a Season 2 order from Netflix but, however here is what you are able to do: — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) Could 25, 2020

Sweet Magnolias season 2 launch date

No information but… watch this house! We’ll let you realize as quickly as we hear whether or not Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias, and (if that’s the case) when the brand new episodes will drop.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What occurred?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it just about has to come back again for a second season.

Within the last episode, Maddie’s ex (performed by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him again when the couple acquired a horrible telephone name. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a automotive crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, however viewers might see that there was another person within the passenger seat… and we nonetheless don’t know who it was, or whether or not they survived.

Might it have been baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Maddie’s new love curiosity, whom she had simply accused of attempting to lure her eldest son Ty away from school, and in the direction of a profession in baseball as a substitute?

Joanna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) informed UPI that she had been stunned by Maddie’s reactions by the top of season one: “That complete episode for me, these have been massive tablets for me to swallow.

“If there’s a season two, Maddie must make up for these reactions,” she added. “If Maddie actually is trusting once more, perhaps she would have given Cal a chance to elucidate himself. She actually simply shut him down.”

Sweet Magnolias is accessible to look at on Netflix within the UK