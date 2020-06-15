When is Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias season one ended on an enormous cliffhanger, with followers clamouring to study what’s occurred to the central characters.

Sequence two hasn’t but been confirmed, however there are many questions left unanswered – and a possible character demise to reckon with…

The Netflix drama, primarily based on a preferred collection of novels by creator Sheryll Woods, follows a trio of girls who’ve been greatest pals since childhood: Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

They stay within the charming little city of Serenity in South Carolina, the place they juggle relationships, household, and careers – and in season one, we see them working collectively to construct a brand new spa enterprise from scratch.

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

No phrase from Netflix! However season one was solely simply launched on Netflix on 19th Might, so no have to panic about whether or not it’s been cancelled but.

And we’ve got some excellent news: there’s loads extra of the story to inform. There are literally 11 novels within the collection to date, and season one solely covers the primary three of these authentic novels.

Creator Sheryll Woods, who labored on the collection alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has additionally confirmed she’s eager to deliver extra of Sweet Magnolia to the display screen. Responding to a fan’s checklist of storylines they’d wish to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It would take TWO extra seasons to get to all the pieces you need. Or three. Or 4.”

The solid is additionally hoping for a renewal. Heather Headley informed The Solar : “I hope the world permits us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who performs Invoice’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves quite a lot of doorways open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to determine the place all of it leads us as a result of I might be so excited to see the place Noreen goes in season two.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson additionally informed the publication: “I might like to proceed this story as a result of I really like the characters. I really like our solid and crew.”

However nothing is a finished deal, so the writers of Sweet Magnolias are urging followers to assist be certain that Netflix desires to resume the present, tweeting: “We don’t have a season two order from Netflix but, however right here’s what you are able to do…” To maximise its probabilities, they’re asking viewers to look at and rewatch the present in its first 30 days – and shout about it to everybody they’ll:

Thanks for all of the love for @SweetMagnolias! It is a lot enjoyable to see everybody sharing their favourite traces and characters. And people cliffhangers, huh? ???? We do not have a Season 2 order from Netflix but, however this is what you are able to do: — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) Might 25, 2020

Sweet Magnolias season 2 launch date

No information but… watch this area! We’ll let you realize as quickly as we hear whether or not Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias, and (if that’s the case) when the brand new episodes will drop.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What occurred?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it just about has to come back again for a second season.

Within the last episode, Maddie’s ex (performed by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him again when the couple obtained a horrible cellphone name. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a automobile crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, however viewers may see that there was another person within the passenger seat… and we nonetheless don’t know who it was, or whether or not they survived.

May it have been baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Maddie’s new love curiosity, whom she had simply accused of making an attempt to lure her eldest son Ty away from school, and in the direction of a profession in baseball as a substitute?

We broke down the Sweet Magnolias ending and defined it in additional element should you’re questioning what on earth occurred.

Joanna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) informed UPI that she had been stunned by Maddie’s reactions by the top of season one: “That entire episode for me, these had been massive tablets for me to swallow.

“If there’s a season two, Maddie should make up for these reactions,” she added. “If Maddie actually is trusting once more, perhaps she would have given Cal a possibility to clarify himself. She actually simply shut him down.”

Sweet Magnolias is out there to look at on Netflix within the UK