When is Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias has been a sensation on Netflix, racing up the most-watched checklist to say the highest spot in a number of nations. And with season one having ended on a cliffhanger, followers are determined for extra.

The drama is based mostly on a well-liked sequence of novels by creator Sheryll Woods, who additionally serves as an govt producer on the sequence. It follows a trio of ladies who’ve been greatest associates since childhood: Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

They stay within the charming little city of Serenity in South Carolina, the place they juggle relationships, household and careers – an in season season one, we see them working collectively to construct a brand new spa enterprise from scratch.

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

No phrase from Netflix! However season one was solely simply launched on Netflix on 19th Might, so no must panic about whether or not it’s been cancelled but.

And we have now some excellent news: there’s lots extra of the story to inform. There are literally 11 novels within the sequence to this point, and season one solely covers the primary three of these unique novels.

Writer Sheryll Woods, who labored on the sequence alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has additionally confirmed she’s eager to carry extra of Sweet Magnolia to the display screen. Responding to a fan’s checklist of storylines they’d prefer to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It’d take TWO extra seasons to get to all the pieces you need. Or three. Or 4.”

The solid are additionally hoping for a renewal. Heather Headley advised The Solar : “I hope the world permits us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who performs Invoice’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves quite a lot of doorways open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to determine the place all of it leads us as a result of I’d be so excited to see the place Noreen goes in season two.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson additionally advised the publication: “I’d like to proceed this story as a result of I like the characters. I like our solid and crew.”

However nothing is a executed deal, so the writers of Sweet Magnolias are urging followers to assist make certain Netflix needs to resume the present, tweeting: “We don’t have a season two order from Netflix but, however right here’s what you are able to do…” To maximise its possibilities, they’re asking viewers to observe and rewatch the present in its first 30 days – and shout about it to everybody they’ll:

Thanks for all of the love for @SweetMagnolias! It is a lot enjoyable to see everybody sharing their favourite traces and characters. And people cliffhangers, huh? ???? We do not have a Season 2 order from Netflix but, however this is what you are able to do: — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) Might 25, 2020

Sweet Magnolias season 2 launch date

No information but… watch this area! We’ll let you understand as quickly as we hear whether or not Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias, and (if that’s the case) when the brand new episodes will drop.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What occurred?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it just about has to return again for a second season.

Within the remaining episode, Maddie’s ex (performed by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him again when the couple acquired a horrible cellphone name. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a automotive crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, however viewers might see that there was another person within the passenger seat… and we nonetheless don’t know who it was, or whether or not they survived.

