When is Tell Me Why released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

From the award-winning studios behind the modern, mind-bending and heart-wrenching Life is Unusual, comes one other narrative journey recreation that appears to be simply as pioneering. Tell Me Why is the primary recreation from a main writer to characteristic a playable transgender character, and appears to include LGBT points into the narrative.

When is Tell Me Why launched?

Tell Me Why can be launched as three episodes, that are scheduled to return out in mid-2020. After receiving criticism for Life is Unusual’s launch, developer Dontnod Leisure has said that the episodes will launch in fast succession as a part of a fastened launch schedule.

What platforms and consoles will Tell Me Why be out there on?

Tell Me Why can be out there on Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Tell Me Why about?

Tell Me Why follows twins Alyson and Tyler as they return to their childhood dwelling in small-town Alaska to uncover the mysteries of their previous and are available to phrases with their troubled upbringing. Gameplay will make use of the particular bond of the twins, who’re in a position to share their recollections – however each have totally different recollections of what occurred. Gamers will then should make selections primarily based on which recollections they consider, which is able to influence the video games’ many potential outcomes.

Dontnod Leisure labored with LGBT media advocacy company GLAAD whereas making the sport, to make sure that the character of Tyler was an genuine illustration of the trans expertise in addition to a totally realised character in his personal proper. Tyler is additionally voiced by trans actor August Aiden Black and was examined on trans gamers.

Is there a trailer for Tell Me Why?

Sure – it’s hauntingly lovely: