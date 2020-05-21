When is The 100 season 7 on TV in the UK?

Put up-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The 100 is coming to an finish with its seventh season, that wraps up the dramatic story of a gaggle of criminals who survive the nuclear annihilation of planet Earth.

Primarily based on the younger grownup novels by writer Kass Morgan, the sequence stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley as considered one of sci-fi’s hottest will-they-won’t-they pairings to debut in latest years.

Season seven will reveal their final destiny in addition to reply many different burning questions, whereas additionally opening the door for a model new prequel sequence.

Right here’s every little thing we all know thus far about The 100 season seven…

The 100 season 7 UK – when will it air?

For American viewers, The 100 premieres on The CW on 20th Could 2020 at 8pm ET, however UK followers must wait a bit of bit longer to look at the newest episodes.

E4 has been the official house of The 100 because it started again in 2014, however doesn’t often air the present till a number of months after its US debut.

For the final couple of years, The 100 has premiered in late April in the States and kick-started on E4 in September. Given the comparable timeframe, we’d say that’s more likely to be the case once more this yr.

Meaning followers of The 100 higher be on full guard for spoilers, notably when the sequence finale airs later this summer time…

The 100 season 7 solid

Eliza Taylor reprises her position as Clarke Griffin for season seven of The 100, alongside fellow sequence regulars Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes.

More moderen additions to the solid embrace Shannon Kook and Shelby Flannery, who’re additionally confirmed to be again for the remaining season.

Count on to see some new faces too as Alaina Huffman (Supernatural) and Chad Rook (The Flash) are set to look as an unpredictable financial institution robber and a captivating convict respectively.

The 100 season 7 spoilers: What is going to occur?

After the stunning reveal of an grownup hope at the finish of season six, the plot of the remaining episodes is stated to revolve round The Anomaly.

Every thing shall be constructing in the direction of the remaining ever episode, which showrunner Jason Rothenberg has teased in an interview with Collider.

“What I might say is that tonally and emotionally, the ending is near what I assumed it may be,” he stated. “There have been a few competing concepts that had numerous shades of darkness in them, however this is the one which we had been aiming for, emotionally, all alongside, or at the least I used to be.”

Will there be a spin-off from The 100?

An episode of The 100 season seven, titled Anaconda, may also function a pilot episode for an all-new prequel sequence set a long time earlier than the present, exploring the origin of the Grounders.

It is not but confirmed whether or not The 100 prequel will transfer ahead to a full sequence, but when the reception to the pilot is robust then don’t be shocked.

Rothenberg instructed Collider: “If that sequence goes ahead, and we really feel fairly good about it, however you by no means know what’s going to occur, I’ll undoubtedly be there to place it on its ft, at the very least.”

