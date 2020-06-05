When is the 1966 World Cup final on Channel 4?

Lockdown has boasted loads of flashbacks to basic soccer matches and memorable sporting moments, however now we’ve approached the largest of all of them from an English perspective.

The 1966 World Cup final is fairly merely the largest second in the nation’s soccer historical past, a as soon as in a lifetime occasion that had by no means been achieved earlier than and has not been replicated since.

Not solely is the final iconic, nevertheless it was a reasonably extraordinary recreation to behold, even with out the context of a World Cup final.

England took on the mighty West Germany at Wembley and the relaxation is historical past…

Now you’ll be able to tune in to observe the entire match stay and free, and we’ve bought the entire information under.

Take a look at our information to watching the 1966 World Cup final this weekend.

When is the 1966 World Cup final on TV?

The match can be proven on the afternoon of Sunday seventh June 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Protection of the recreation begins at 1:30pm.

What channel is 1966 World Cup final?

You’ll be able to tune in to observe the 1966 World Cup final on Channel 4.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to stay stream the recreation by way of All 4, their on-line service.

Who gained the 1966 World Cup final?

If you happen to’ve made it this far with out figuring out, you in all probability don’t need to know…

In fact England romped to victory in 1966, profitable their first and solely World Cup title in historical past in entrance of 96,924 followers at Wembley.

The sport was levelled at 2-2 at the finish of 90 minutes. Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters bought on the scoresheet for England whereas Helmut Haller and Wolfgang Weber netted for West Germany.

Hurst struck once more in the 101st minute, arguably the most notorious purpose ever scored in world soccer, with recommendations that the entire of the ball didn’t cross the line. The striker wrapped up his hat-trick – and certainly the recreation – in the final minute with an iconic strike as supporters invaded the pitch.

England triumphed 4-2 and sparked legendary scenes throughout the nation to be fondly remembered without end.