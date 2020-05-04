When is The A Word series 3 on TV?

The third series of The A Word, penned by award-winning screenwriter Peter Bowker, began filming final Could within the Lake District and Manchester and is now able to hit our screens.

Right here’s what you must know…

When is The A Word again for series 3?

CONFIRMED: The A Word will air from Tuesday fifth Could at 9pm on BBC One.

Confirmed: Joe and his household will return to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer on Tuesday fifth Could for a model new series of #TheAWord. In the event you can’t wait that lengthy… Series 1 and a couple of have simply dropped on @BBCiPlayer! pic.twitter.com/a3R1t8U1LP — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 9, 2020

What’s going to occur in The A Word series 3?

A lot has modified for the Hughes household as we be a part of them two years on. Joe is now 10 and dividing his time between his mum Alison and pop Paul, who’re divorced and residing 100 miles aside.

Author Peter Bowker says: “It is a pleasure to be revisiting the world of The A Word, to maneuver the story of the Hughes household on, and to have the chance to broaden our celebration and examination of variety and humanity in all its myriad kinds.”

Who’s within the solid for the brand new series?

Most of the unique solid will probably be returning together with Max Vento as Joe, Lee Ingleby as Joe’s dad Paul, Morven Christie as his mum Alison and Christopher Eccleston as Joe’s grandfather Maurice.

Additionally returning are Greg McHugh as Alison’s brother Eddie, and Molly Wright as Joe’s half sister Rebecca – who has simply came upon she is pregnant. Pooky Quesnel is again as Louise and Leon Harrop performs Ralph.

Becoming a member of the solid in series three is ex-Coronation Road favorite Julie Hesmondhalgh, plus Sarah Gordy (Name the Midwife) and David Gyasi (Troy: Fall of a Metropolis.