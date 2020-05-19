The BBC’s beloved drama The A Word focuses on an autistic boy referred to as Joe (Max Venton) and his household, as they search out methods of dealing with the situation whereas discovering some sense of normality – no matter which may be.

Arriving 2-and-a-half years after the second series, the present’s newest six-part run is airing on Tuesday nights on BBC One however was additionally made accessible as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on fifth Might.

In the event you’ve already bingewatched the third series and are longing for extra, learn on for every little thing you should learn about The A Word series 4, together with the air date, forged, and potential storylines.

When is The A Word series 4 on TV?

The BBC has not but confirmed whether or not the present will return for an additional series – we’ll hold this web page up to date with any developments.

What occurred in The A Word series three?

**Incorporates spoilers for series three** At first of series three, Joe is now a ten-year-old boy coping together with his mother and father’ separation and dwelling in two locations without delay – a seismic change that he sees by the filter of autism.

In the meantime, the household is scattered and in disarray, with Alison and Paul divorced and dwelling 100 miles aside in Manchester and the Lake District respectively, whereas Rebecca (Joe’s half-sister) has simply realised she’s pregnant.

In the meantime, “solely Maurice [Joe’s grandfather] is holding it collectively. And if Maurice is the one holding it collectively, you recognize you’re in hassle,” the synopsis learn.

“A household is all the time a puzzle and this one wants piecing again collectively, albeit in a special form.”

Issues got here collectively on the finish of the series when Rebecca safely delivered her child woman (named after her grandmother), with Alison and Paul sharing a touching second on the hospital and admitting that their respective new relationships hadn’t labored out.

Maurice additionally proposed – once more – to his on-off girlfriend Louise, however she remained coy.

The A Word season 4 forged: Who will seem?

Though nothing has but been confirmed, the returning forged would probably embody Max Vento as Joe; Lee Ingleby as Joe’s dad Paul; Morven Christie as his mum Alison; Molly Wright as Joe’s half-sister Rebecca; and Physician Who’s Christopher Eccleston as Joe’s grandfather Maurice.

You may as well anticipate to see extra of Pooky Quesnel as Louise and Leon Harrop as her son Ralph.

The A Word airs Tuesday nights at 9pm on BBC One, with series 1-Three additionally accessible on BBC iPlayer