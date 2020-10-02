When is The Apprentice back on the BBC?

Often round this time, we’d be on the point of see Lord Alan Sugar telling a batch of aspiring entrepreneurs: “You’re fired!” as he does his iconic finger level.

Sadly, nonetheless, The Apprentice was cancelled this 12 months as a consequence of the coronavirus.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the information, saying: “Sadly we’ve determined to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Manufacturing security and the wellbeing of everybody concerned in the present is our primary precedence.”

It’s not all dangerous although, as the BBC then introduced The Apprentice Finest Bits – a particular exhibiting a few of the finest moments from over the years – would air instead.

The present will kick off on 1st October, and is certain to maintain us entertained as we await the return of the new sequence.

However when will it’s back? Right here’s the whole lot we find out about The Apprentice’s return, together with attainable plans to air two sequence in 2021.

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

An official return date hasn’t been confirmed simply but for The Apprentice. The sequence normally airs round the first week of October, so offering all goes nicely, we should always count on to see the sixteenth sequence round October 2021.

Alan Sugar beforehand hinted there’d be two sequence of The Apprentice in 2021.

Talking to the MailOnline, considered one of the choices Sugar stated the broadcaster was contemplating was having “two sequence air in a single 12 months”.

Who’re The Apprentice 2021 contestants?

It’s too early to say, particularly given the present circumstances, however Lord Sugar says there was already a gaggle of contestants lined up for the new sequence.

He defined: “The manufacturing firm already has a gaggle of candidates that have been able to be on this subsequent sequence and people candidates have been instructed to standby and see what occurs.”

Who received The Apprentice in 2019?

Artisan baker Carina Lepore was topped the winner of The Apprentice 2019.

Talking to afterwards, Carina stated: “I’m so excited, I cant wait to start out constructing the empire. There’s going to be new retailers in 2020. Hopefully get Dough’s Bakehouse in different places.”

What is the prize for profitable The Apprentice?

As in earlier years, we’re anticipating the present’s profitable contestant to bag a £250,000 enterprise funding from Lord Sugar.

Not solely will the winner obtain an enormous money injection for his or her enterprise, Lord Sugar may even be on hand to information them alongside the means and make their enterprise into an actual life success!

Who’re Lord Sugar’s advisors?

BBC

Karren Brady and Claude Littner have labored as advisors on the present for over 10 years now, and it’s anticipated each will return for the new sequence.

Littner has appeared on each sequence of The Apprentice and first featured solely in the interview levels earlier than turning into an aide to Sugar in 2015. He changed Nick Hewer.

Brady, joined the present in 2009, after showing as a star contestant on Comedian Reduction Does The Apprentice, which she received in 2007.

She is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham Metropolis. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and obtained a CBE from the Queen for her providers to enterprise, entrepreneurship and girls in enterprise.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Sadly, purposes are actually closed for the present, nonetheless, this may occasionally nicely change in the event that they determine to do two sequence subsequent 12 months.

You’ll be able to hold an eye fixed on the utility web page.

The Apprentice Finest Bits begins on BBC One on October 1st, at 9pm. The Apprentice sequence 16 is anticipated to return in 2021. When you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV Information.