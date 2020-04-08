When is the BBC’S Big Night In on TV? Who’s in it?

Two of the BBC’s greatest charities are coming collectively for an evening of reside leisure later in April.

Comedian Reduction and Youngsters in Want will probably be teaming up for The Big Night In to “help, entertain, cheer up and assist out anybody who wants all or any of these issues”.

The present can even characteristic some well-known faces, together with a comedy legend’s much-anticipated comeback… Learn on to search out out all the things you should find out about the BBC’s Big Night In.

When is The Big Night In on TV?

The Big Night In will air on BBC One on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm. It’s probably the present will probably be obtainable to observe on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What’s all of it about?

The phrase “darkish/difficult/occasions occasions” has been used so much these days to explain the coronavirus disaster and its impression on the world. The Big Night In is a response to that, promising to carry some mild into British properties.

The charity occasion will adjust to the present government-mandated self-isolation guidelines, with lots of the well-known faces tuning in from house. Based on an announcement by the BBC, there will probably be possibilities to win “cash can’t purchase prizes”, reside music performances and “large surprises”.

Viewers can even get the likelihood to donate, in the event that they really feel ready to take action, and help “weak folks of all ages and backgrounds throughout the UK who will probably be considerably impacted by the disaster.”

The funds raised will probably be break up evenly between BBC Youngsters in Want and Comedian Reduction.

Who will characteristic?

The Big Night In will mark comic Peter Kay‘s comeback, following on from his lately introduced, audio-only episode of Automobile Share. It is going to be Kay’s first public look since 2017.

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will co-host collectively (whereas at a secure distance).

Catherine Tate can even be delivering on the comedy entrance, with Gary Barlow on hand to carry out and the Strictly forged giving suggestions on dancing round the home whereas on lockdown.