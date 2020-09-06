When is the BBC’s David Nicholls drama US on TV?

Searching for a comedy-drama to carry your spirits? In fact you do: it’s 2020, in any case. Thankfully, assist is at hand with the arrival of latest four-part BBC collection Us.

Based mostly on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, the present will observe Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander), a seemingly happily-married man who’s meticulously deliberate a grand tour of Europe. Nonetheless, his household vacation schemes hit a slight highway bump: his spouse Connie (Luther’s Saskia Reeves) tells him she desires to separate.

Is their marriage over? Not if Douglas will help it. He convinces Connie to affix him on their European trip, utilizing the journey as a determined quest to win again her love.

However when precisely will Us be on TV? Who’re the different actors and characters that can seem? And is there a trailer for the collection? Right here’s all the things it is advisable to find out about David Nicholls’ Us.

When is David Nicholls’ US on TV?

Filming for the four-part BBC drama started in July 2019, with places together with London, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona and Paris.

A precise air date has but to be introduced, however the broadcaster has mentioned Us is coming quickly to BBC One.

Remaining pics from right this moment’s ‘Us’ filming, on the Louvre’s day-off. That was actually unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/aBOgxApGrP — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) September 17, 2019

What is US about?

The drama is tailored from David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize.

In line with the BBC’s synopsis, “Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander) is blindsided when his spouse Connie (Saskia Reeves) tells him that she’s undecided she desires to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to nonetheless go on their deliberate household grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win again the love of his spouse and restore his troubled relationship with their son Albie (Tom Taylor).”

The Petersens will take viewers with them “on their once-in-a-lifetime journey via a few of the most stunning cities in the world” on this story of a faltering 25-year marriage.

Occasions go even additional awry on the journey when Albie meets Kat (Curfew’s Thaddea Graham), a free spirit who crashes the household vacation and assessments Douglas’s efforts to be a newly enjoyable and relaxed husband and father.

David Nicholls, whose different novels embrace One Day, Starter for Ten and Candy Sorrow, mentioned: “It’s an enormous thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a beautiful forged and manufacturing group. We need to make one thing humorous, touching and delightful, to actually discover marriage and household life, all in opposition to this unimaginable backdrop.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “We really feel so honoured to be bringing David’s stunning novel to BBC One and to have the good Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves enjoying the main roles.”

Who is in the forged of US?

Main the forged are Tom Hollander (of Baptiste and The Night time Supervisor fame) as Douglas, with Saskia Reeves (Luther, Shetland) as his spouse Connie.

Physician Foster’s Tom Taylor performs Douglas and Connie’s grown-up son Albie, with Curfew’s Thaddea Graham additionally starring as Kat. Father Brown’s Gina Bramhill and Brokers of SHIELD’S Iain DeCaestecker will play a younger Connie and Douglas, respectively. The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl will even star.

Is there a trailer for US?

Sure! The BBC has now launched the first trailer for the collection that includes all the major forged in motion alongside loads of laughs.

Us is coming quickly to BBC One. You should purchase Us, the David Nicholls novel, on Amazon now. For those who’re searching for one thing else to look at, try our TV Information.