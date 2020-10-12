When is The Bidding Room back on TV? Return date and how to apply

BBC One’s The Bidding Room is lastly back, following a brief break.

Hosted by Nigel Havers, the daytime TV present sees sellers come face-to-face with 5 sellers who battle it out to make the best bid.

And followers of the present will get to see valuation knowledgeable Simon Bower and the group of Bidding Room sellers back in actions with model new episodes coming this October.

So when is it back on TV? Right here’s every part you want to know, together with data on how to apply for The Bidding Room

When will The Bidding Room return to TV?

New episodes of The Bidding Room come to BBC One on October twelfth.

They’ll air at 4:30pm and will even be obtainable to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer.

9 episodes are anticipated to air in whole to full the collection

The present introduced its return on Instagram, sharing a picture of 5 if the Bidding Room sellers because it referred to as for viewers to apply to be on the present.

A spokesperson for the BBC informed RadioTimes.com that the collection had taken a pure break, with the remainder of the The Bidding Room’s episodes airing this autumn.

The place is The Bidding Room filmed?

The BBC One present is filmed in West Vale close to Halifax in Yorkshire, and viewers is perhaps shocked to hear all of the bidding takes place in an actual life showroom.

You’ll be able to learn extra about the place the Bidding Room is filmed right here.

How can I apply for the subsequent collection?

Whereas it is at present unknown whether or not The Bidding Room will likely be back for a second collection, now you can apply to participate on the present!

If in case you have a singular object you’d like to show-off to the bidders in Yorkshire, you may apply to be on the present so long as you’re over the age of 18.

You’ll be able to fill out a web-based software kind on the BBC’s web site or e-mail the collection’ manufacturing firm – Ricochet Casting.