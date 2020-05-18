First got here Bake-Off, then the Stitching Bee – now floristry is the subsequent healthful interest to get the competitors remedy in The Big Flower Fight.

Right here’s every part we all know in regards to the botanical battle…

What is the premise of The Big Flower Fight?

The Netflix sequence, hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, will see florists, sculptors and backyard designers “face off in a pleasant floral struggle” for the prospect to design a sculpture for London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Ten inventive groups will compete to create “the largest, boldest backyard sculptures” throughout eight one-hour episodes.

Floral knowledgeable Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht will probably be judging the rivals‘ backyard installations.

When is The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

The floral face-off will plant its roots on Netflix on Monday 18th Might.

Who’re the contestants in The Big Flower Fight?

There are 10 pairs of contestants in The Big Flower Fight who will probably be competing for the prize.

Every week, one will get despatched residence in the event that they fail to impress the judges.

They’re as follows:

Henck and Yan

Ralph and Jim

Sarah and Jordan

Andi and Helen

Andrew and Ryan

Monet and Stephanie

Nick and Taylor

Raymond and Chanelle

Declan and Eoghan

Rachel and Delilah

What is the prize for the winners on The Big Flower Fight?

The fortunate winners of The Big Flower Fight get a money-can’t-buy prize.

In the event that they impress the judges sufficient, they are going to bag the prospect to have their creations proven in Kew Gardens, London.

The likes of Dale Chihuly have displayed their works on the prestigious botanical backyard.

The place is The Big Flower Fight set?

The Big Flower Fight is filmed in Maidstone, close to Kent, and incorporates a big Eden Venture-style greenhouse because the centre of the actions.

The beautiful filming location was proper close to Vic Reeves’ home, which was one of many causes he needed to get entangled.

Talking in regards to the setting, Natasia Demetriou stated: “I by no means actually bought used to it. Everytime I noticed it I couldn’t consider it. And once we filmed into the late night, the solar setting on the sphere behind us, the dome was so stunning. It was very picturesque.”

Reeves added: “We have been very fortunate with the climate as effectively, it was actually beautiful climate. You possibly can see the cornfields rising and getting reduce down and it was an ever-changing stunning vista.”

How can I watch The Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight will probably be obtainable on Netflix.

Netflix memberships vary from £5.99 to £11.99 monthly, relying on the standard of your membership. The platform affords a one month free trial, after which customers are charged £8.99 a month for the usual subscription.

Who presents The Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight is introduced by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou.

Vic Reeves is finest recognized for Vic and Bob – his double act with Bob Mortimer. The comic has appeared on a number of panel reveals since 2000 and had small roles in Inspector George Gently, Shakespeare & Hathaway – Personal Investigators and Coronation Road.

Natasia Demetriou rose to fame as Sophie in Stath Lets Flats, and has since landed a essential function in BBC2’s vampire mockumentary What We Do within the Shadows.

The Big Flower Fight hosts watch on and provide help to the contestants who battle towards the clock to maintain their creations thrilling and alive.

Will there be a season two of The Big Flower Fight?

To this point, there hasn’t been a second season of The Big Flower Fight confirmed, however host Vic Reeves instructed RadioTimes.com he would “undoubtedly” be up for it.

Keep tuned to this web page for extra updates if and when the way forward for The Big Flower Fight is revealed…

The Big Flower Fight will probably be obtainable on Netflix from 18th Might. Should you’re on the lookout for what to observe subsequent on the streamer, try our round-up of finest Netflix TV sequence.