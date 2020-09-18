When is The Boys in the Band released on Netflix? Cast list and plot explained

Ryan Murphy could also be most well-known for his TV work, however the prolific producer has been behind three movie initiatives for Netflix in 2020 as nicely, and the subsequent to be released in the extremely anticipated LGBT drama The Boys in the Band.

The movie is tailored from an acclaimed Broadway play from 2018 (itself a revival of a 1968 play), with stage director Joe Mantello staying on to helm the display model, and the most important solid additionally all reprising their roles.

Learn on for every little thing it’s worthwhile to find out about The Boys in the Band, together with plot particulars, the full solid and a glimpse at the official trailer.

When is The Boys in the Band released on Netflix?

There’s not lengthy to attend – the movie arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, 30th September 2020.

What is The Boys in the Band about?

The movie follows a gaggle of homosexual mates who collect for a birthday celebration, however discover the night taking an surprising flip when a probably closeted faculty roommate arrives uninvited.

Is The Boys in the Band a remake?

It is certainly! The Boys in the Band was initially a play, debuting Off-Broadway in 1968, earlier than it was tailored into an acclaimed movie by The Exorcist director William Friedkin two years later, starring the authentic stage solid together with Kenneth Nelson and Leonard Frey.

The play was then revived on Broadway by Ryan Murphy in 2018, successful a Tony Award for greatest revival – earlier than the producer opted to take the undertaking to Netflix.

Who is in the solid of The Boys in the Band?

Netflix has pulled collectively a powerful solid for the movie, with lead roles performed by The Massive Bang Concept star Jim Parsons, Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto, American Crime Story actor Matt Bomer and acclaimed theatre performer Andrew Rannells – all 4 of whom are reprising their roles from the Broadway stage model.

The supporting solid consists of different performers from the stage model comparable to Charlie Carver (The Leftovers), Robin de Jesús (In the Heights – stage), Brian Hutchison (Jessica Jones), Tuc Watkins (Determined Housewives) and Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.)

The Boys in the Band trailer

You may try the official trailer for the movie beneath, with Netflix having dropped it in early September: